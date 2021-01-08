Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany sole Republicans from Wisconsin to object to Joe Biden certification

Tiffany had previously indicated his plans to object, but Fitzgerald had remained largely silent about his plans.

Fitzgerald didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday. In an interview, Tiffany said his decision to object to certifying the votes in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was a “close call” since states, not Congress, run elections and approve electors.

Still, he said, the Constitution requires the House and Senate to count each state’s electoral votes and declare the winner. Under an 1887 law, members may object to certain states’ electoral votes. But in order for them to be excluded, majorities in both houses must agree to toss them out.

“I just think that there is a role for Congress to play,” Tiffany said. “Otherwise, I don’t think the founders would have put it in the Constitution if there is an unusual circumstance. And I think it was an unusual circumstance this year with a few of these states where the rule of law has broken down around our election system.”