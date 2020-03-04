Second Silver Lake meeting highlights lack of fish data

Bluegills are the most abundant in Silver Lake among all other lakes throughout the area, and only 4% of lakes throughout the state have a higher amount. Growth rates have only slightly changed in 30 years, Nye said.

The answer to having more healthy growth of bluegills in the lake would be to lower the population. Past workers have tried to remove the fish through a variety of methods between the 1970s and mid-1990s, but they were ineffective.

One of the recommendations in the past was to cut down aquatic vegetation, which would naturally lower the population of bluegill by allowing predator fish to more easily hunt them.

Alternatively to the bluegill population, there are roughly five bass per mile in Silver Lake over 15 inches long, “which isn’t bad,” Nye said. The population of bass historically has been lower, he added. Though in 2016, there were more bass than ever found in the past in Silver Lake. About 15% of the population was larger than 14 inches, which was positive, he said. However, because of their staff limitations, Nye said they did not have growth data for bass.

While they may not have an exact idea of the fish statistics, Nye said thanks to past data, they know that the lake was stocked with trout and northern pike in the early 1970s, and yellow perch in 1974. The trout didn’t take, he said.