Second Silver Lake meeting highlights lack of fish data

It’s unlikely anyone has definitive knowledge on the number and the types of fish that inhabit Silver Lake.
During the second meeting meant to inform the public about the Portage lake and officials’ intentions to create a management plan, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fish Biologist Nathan Nye said due to restrictions and a lack of staff to cover the workload, the lake was not given a comprehensive survey in 2016.
“Silver Lake didn’t get a comprehensive survey,” he said. “We were just spread too thin and couldn’t make it happen.”
A simple version of sampling fish is called electrofishing. The practice requires DNR specialists to use a boat that emits an electric shock into the water, allowing them to scoop fish in nets for quick study. A more in-depth examination of fisheries involves a comprehensive survey that denotes the number, types and growth of the fish population with multiple types of collection over months.
Silver Lake was supposed to undergo a comprehensive survey with a combination of spring netting and electrofishing in 2016, Nye said, because of the pike and walleye population. But it didn’t happen because other work overtaxed what he characterizes as an understaffed department. Instead, they went out in the electrofishing boat only once and put together an assessment of the fish they did find in 2016.
Electrofishing limitations require the boat to stay close to the shore. They also tend to bring in bass, bluegill and walleye, depending on the year, Nye said.
“Other species, it doesn’t sample so well,” he said.
Like northern pike and musky, which are explosive swimmers that can turn away before the electric burst hits them. Crappie and perch use habitats throughout most of the year that are deeper and farther from shore.
Nye said electrofishing, split between a panfish station and a common game fish station, found an overwhelming population of bluegills. They covered 2.5 miles in the boat. There were more than 300 bluegills and nearly 200 bass, with 345 panfish per mile. There were roughly 72 largemouth bass per mile.
The average length of a bluegill was 4 inches, which Nye said was low. There were five fish per mile over 6 inches, which means “they’re not hitting the mark on size structure,” Nye said, indicating that Silver Lake has some of the lowest lengths when compared to area lakes.
Bluegills also fell short when compared to state growth over time. The state average indicates that an 8-year-old fish should reach about 8 inches, but bluegills, which dominate the lake, are about 6.5 inches at that age.
“In south central Wisconsin, we see Silver Lake’s values here falling way below the mark,” Nye said.
Bluegills are the most abundant in Silver Lake among all other lakes throughout the area, and only 4% of lakes throughout the state have a higher amount. Growth rates have only slightly changed in 30 years, Nye said.
The answer to having more healthy growth of bluegills in the lake would be to lower the population. Past workers have tried to remove the fish through a variety of methods between the 1970s and mid-1990s, but they were ineffective.
One of the recommendations in the past was to cut down aquatic vegetation, which would naturally lower the population of bluegill by allowing predator fish to more easily hunt them.
Alternatively to the bluegill population, there are roughly five bass per mile in Silver Lake over 15 inches long, “which isn’t bad,” Nye said. The population of bass historically has been lower, he added. Though in 2016, there were more bass than ever found in the past in Silver Lake. About 15% of the population was larger than 14 inches, which was positive, he said. However, because of their staff limitations, Nye said they did not have growth data for bass.
While they may not have an exact idea of the fish statistics, Nye said thanks to past data, they know that the lake was stocked with trout and northern pike in the early 1970s, and yellow perch in 1974. The trout didn’t take, he said.
Most recently, walleye were stocked between 1974 and 2000, with most of them introduced to the lake in the 1980s and 1990s. Tiger musky, which is a crossbreed with a pike, were stocked between 1987 and 2003. Musky were placed there between 1987 and 2009, when a local club used to raise them for the DNR.
“We really do need some more data the next go around,” Nye said.
Silver Lake is set to next have a comprehensive study in 2026. While they learned about bluegill, other fish were not properly cataloged, and Nye hopes that can happen in the future.
“The work we did do was a good assessment tool for bass and bluegills, namely because of the habitat they’re utilizing,” Nye said. “What the survey was a poor tool in assessing was the rest of the fish community.”
Nye said if aquatic vegetation was reduced there would be more protection for bass and a chance that the bluegill numbers would go down as predators have more access to hunt their prey. A better pike population, because they hunt panfish, would also likely improve the lake, Nye added.
Ryan Haney, water resources specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, also spoke about shoreland restoration. With well manicured, native plants, residents around the lake can help protect against erosion and contamination, he said. The aquatic plants that have roots reaching into the water also deter nuisance animals, namely geese, while providing a habitat for a variety of animals which live in the lake, Haney said.
