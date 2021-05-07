Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts addressing climate change in visit to Reedsburg organic dairy farm

Baldwin’s visit was also an opportunity for representatives from Organic Valley to discuss with Baldwin about renewable energy and a future farm policy discussion to take action against climate change.

Baldwin mentioned the Biden administration's announcement of the American Jobs Plan, which she said emphasizes climate action in almost every investment in the plan.

Baldwin said the visit was to get a first-hand look on how a dairy farm like Jumping Jersey Dairy maintains and keeps enhancing its sustainability to reduce its carbon footprint.

“I like seeing as well as hearing and reading. So I read about these practices and I hear people briefing me on various things,” Baldwin said. “But there’s nothing like being here and seeing things, see the family who loves what they do.”

Baldwin said the carbon output in the agriculture industry is about 10% of emissions but the industry can also sequester additional carbon. The energy sector omits 28% of carbon emissions while the manufacturing industry omits 27%, she said.

Baldwin is the chairperson of the senate appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, rural development, food and drug administration and related agencies.