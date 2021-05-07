Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts addressing climate change in visit to Reedsburg organic dairy farm

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, visited an organic dairy farm in Reedsburg to learn about sustainable farming and tout the importance of addressing climate change.
Baldwin toured Jumping Jersey Dairy, which milks 50 Jersey cows twice a day and works with cooperative La Farge-based Organic Valley.
Organic Valley is part of a pilot program that uses satellite imagery and computer software to provide data to farmers to estimate pasture growth in real time. Amy Koenig, who owns the farm with her husband Marques, said it is their first year using the technology to decide which of their 30 separate grass pastures to place their cattle on a daily rotating basis. The Koenig’s originally had to make such calls by sight.
Baldwin saw the cattle transfer to the grass pasture for the first time this spring to begin rotational grazing for the year. The cattle will rotate to each of the farm's 30, one-acre pastures every day after milking twice a day. In July, the cattle will rotate once per day after milking until October. During the winter, the cows will be kept outside with bedding.
The Koenig’s use whole milk to feed their calves instead of milk replacers. In addition, 75% of the farm utilizes solar energy, a switch the farm made last year with the help of the Rural Energy for America Program grant through the USDA. Amy Koenig said cost or the solar panels was $60,000 and the switch saved the family around $400 to $500 dollars a month on their utility bill.
Baldwin’s visit was also an opportunity for representatives from Organic Valley to discuss with Baldwin about renewable energy and a future farm policy discussion to take action against climate change.
Baldwin mentioned the Biden administration's announcement of the American Jobs Plan, which she said emphasizes climate action in almost every investment in the plan.
Baldwin said the visit was to get a first-hand look on how a dairy farm like Jumping Jersey Dairy maintains and keeps enhancing its sustainability to reduce its carbon footprint.
“I like seeing as well as hearing and reading. So I read about these practices and I hear people briefing me on various things,” Baldwin said. “But there’s nothing like being here and seeing things, see the family who loves what they do.”
Baldwin said the carbon output in the agriculture industry is about 10% of emissions but the industry can also sequester additional carbon. The energy sector omits 28% of carbon emissions while the manufacturing industry omits 27%, she said.
Baldwin is the chairperson of the senate appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, rural development, food and drug administration and related agencies.
“Most electricity generated through fossil fuels has a significant carbon output and we know that greenhouse gases are the causes of some of our climate changes and extreme weather events so we want to reduce those as rapidly as possible,” Baldwin said when asked why renewable energy was important, especially in agriculture. “Renewable energies, whether that’s harnessing the sun, harnessing the wind or using some of our crops to produce fuels, all of those things help temper the climate change that we are seeing and hopefully get us to a point where climate change is less of an existential threat to our planet but more something we can manage and mitigate.”
Baldwin said the last farm bill passed in 2018 included upgrades and revision to risk and reduction insurance policy. During the pandemic, the paycheck protection program was changed to allow family farms to use gross revenue from 2019 rather than net profits to qualify for the program to keep their farms in operation.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.