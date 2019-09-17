Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, stopped in the Wisconsin Dells Sept. 14 to discuss proposed legislation that would make a law providing a tax reduction for small breweries around the nation permanent.
Sipping a sample of Port Huron Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest straight from the still, Baldwin was given a tour of the 7,000 square foot facility by the its employees and learned how the brewery takes its finished product from grain to storage using as many Wisconsin based products as possible.
Port Huron’s Brewing Company’s Brewer Chief Tanner Brethorst told Baldwin the history of the brewery, how he started brewing beer and how the legislation passed in 2017 helped the company.
The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2017 reduced excise taxes, compliance burdens and regulations for brewers, cider makers, vintners and distillers. The law reduced the federal tax burden for certain domestic production from $7 per barrel to $3.50 on the first 60,000 barrels of beer for those producing less than two million barrels during the calendar year. Port Huron Brewing Company produced about 650 barrels last year, Brethorst said.
With the law set to expire at the end of 2019, the bipartisan supported bill would make the same regulations and reduction of excise taxes permanent. The legislation was introduced in February by US Senate by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and helps support more than 2,000 distilleries, 7,000 breweries and 10,000 wineries across the nation.
“We want to make it permanent,” Baldwin said in a separate interview after the tour. “We don’t want to have it sunset every two years.”
Wisconsin Brewers Guild Executive Director Mark Garthwaite, who was also present for Baldwin’s visit, said in a separate interview about 190 craft breweries are located around the state. Two million of the dollars from the excise tax reduction stays in the state, Garthwaite said.
Baldwin said she visited the Dells based brewery to raise awareness about the bill. She told the Times-Press she been a strong supporter of the legislation because it supports small businesses “doing remarkable things in communities,” such as reinvesting those savings from excise taxes back into their business. She’s heard stories of other breweries around the state expanding, providing raises and health care coverage for employees.
Brethorst said the law passed in 2017 saved Port Huron Brewing Company “a few thousand dollars” in taxes, enough for purchasing new equipment and provide their employees a raise. Port Huron Brewing Company has two full-time employees and eight part-time employees.
“That was a big thing,” he said. “We weren’t spending everything just paying taxes to all these different branches and having nothing left over. That was a really big bonus for us.”
While Baldwin’s visit came during Wisconsin Dells annual Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival, she wasn’t in the city for the festivities. Baldwin said she attended the Department of Family and Children’s Caregivers Summit at Kalahari Resorts, sharing her story of how she was raised by her grandparents with her mother who struggled with mental illness and addiction to painkillers.
In 2018, the brewing and beer wholesale industry make up over 62,000 jobs and $8.9 billion of Wisconsin’s economy, according to Beer Serves America.
