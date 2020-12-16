Senator's daughter held wedding in Capitol, while building remains closed to public

A search of the Assembly Sergeant at Arms calendar shows the last wedding to be held in the chamber took place on Jan. 25. The Assembly floor underwent almost six months of construction this year. Aside from ongoing legislative work, there have been no major public gatherings in the chamber since the building closed to the public in March, the Sergeant's office said.

State and local public health officials have urged individuals who don't live under the same roof to avoid gatherings in an effort to mitigate transmission of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new countywide order allowing indoor gatherings of up to 10 not from the same household as long as they wear masks and remain socially distanced.

At the time of Saturday's wedding, the public health department prohibited any indoor gathering that included individuals who were not members of the same household or living unit. However, the agency does not have the authority to enforce local emergency orders on state property like the Capitol.

Gov. Tony Evers closed the Capitol to the public in late March, just days after he ordered a statewide stay-at-home order, which was later struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May. Capitol tours were canceled on March 12.