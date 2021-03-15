Sinkhole causes slight delay as workers begin construction, ready for Portage canal project

A small delay marked the beginning of a planned project overhauling two major roadways in Portage after a sinkhole measuring roughly 4 feet in diameter appeared Monday morning along Wisconsin Street.
Director of Public Works Aaron Jahncke said a cracked pipe caused the closure and slowing of some traffic roughly 15 feet west of Craig’s Popcorn Corner, but it was fixed within four hours after it was first noticed at 7 a.m.
“There wasn’t much wrong with the pipe,” Jahncke said, adding that workers filled around it concrete and that fixed the issue.
The work did set back workers from A-1 Excavating of Bloomer, who had planned to be out along the highway in the early morning hours to reroute traffic and lay out detour signs for the Department of Transportation project slated to overhaul DeWitt and Wisconsin Street through October.
However, crew members were able to get to work placing signs immediately after the pipe was fixed and the hole filled, Jahncke said.
The work will be done in conjunction with improvements to the Portage canal, a project roughly two decades in the making. As work begins in the second phase of construction in mid-May to recreate Wisconsin Street, there will be a new, larger culvert placed along the canal.
Jahncke and City Administrator Shawn Murphy provided an update on the canal project during a virtual Portage Common Council meeting Thursday.
Murphy credited Jahncke with “working diligently” for a number of years on the project. Planning began in 2006 with projected costs for rehabilitating the canal. Finance and Administration Committee members agreed to an increased cost in June after being told the delays called for new contract bids to be sought. Initial estimates in the early 2000s projected an expense of $4.3 million for the project, but Department of Natural Resources workers sought new funding due to the passage of 15 years, which made work more expensive.
DNR planners found the total project cost would be more than $7.4 million. The city will be responsible for slightly more than $1.2 million, though it will receive grant funding of $659,000 to offset its obligation to $546,000. The proposed trail along the canal was estimated at an additional $53,000.
The city plans to borrow funds to pay for the project. At the time of the meeting nearly a year ago, city officials acknowledged that it was a large increase to their borrowing in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic already caused economic hardship, but the timing made it necessary. If the city did not engage in the project this year and the next, it would have lost all of the contributed funding from the DNR and state transportation department. Roughly $900,000 would have been forfeited, officials said.
Murphy pointed to delays from federal agencies as the reason progress on the canal has been slow.
“A lot of kudos to the ad hoc canal committee, who kept the faith and kept this project moving forward, even at periods where the DNR was opting not to fund the remediation portion,” Murphy said. “There was a lot of work, a lot of negotiation was done by that committee.”
He also said the city is “fortunate to have” DNR Water Resources Engineer Scott Inman on the project because Inman was helpful in coordinating the rehabilitation of the canal in 2016 when the city teamed up with the county to improve the canal between Adams Street and DeWitt Street, or U.S. Highway 51.
A second phase in 2022 will construct a trail in the canal. Plans are still being worked on, Jahncke said, and will likely be completed over the summer before being brought to the AdHoc Canal Committee and Municipal Services and Utilities Committee for approval. Plans would be finalized and planners would seek contract bids in November.
Work this summer will include dredging from Adams Street to the Canadian National Railroad bridge. Jahncke said the contractor was “mobilizing last week,” doing preparatory work this week and will start dredging as soon as the weather allows and all of the equipment is brought to the location.
Growth and fallen trees, as well as trees from the banks, will first be removed, Jahncke said.
Dredging will remove decades of canal from the canal, which is 60 to 70 feet wide. Once finished, it will be up to 4 feet deep in the middle. The bottom will also be a consistent depth, Jahncke said.
“What we’re going to see is a shrunken footprint of the canal, but a much more usable canal,” Jahncke said. “There will be enough water in the canal to paddle a canoe down, have two canoes pass and also utilize the trail inside the canal. So, it’s going to be a huge improvement.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.