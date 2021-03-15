Sinkhole causes slight delay as workers begin construction, ready for Portage canal project

“A lot of kudos to the ad hoc canal committee, who kept the faith and kept this project moving forward, even at periods where the DNR was opting not to fund the remediation portion,” Murphy said. “There was a lot of work, a lot of negotiation was done by that committee.”

He also said the city is “fortunate to have” DNR Water Resources Engineer Scott Inman on the project because Inman was helpful in coordinating the rehabilitation of the canal in 2016 when the city teamed up with the county to improve the canal between Adams Street and DeWitt Street, or U.S. Highway 51.

A second phase in 2022 will construct a trail in the canal. Plans are still being worked on, Jahncke said, and will likely be completed over the summer before being brought to the AdHoc Canal Committee and Municipal Services and Utilities Committee for approval. Plans would be finalized and planners would seek contract bids in November.

Work this summer will include dredging from Adams Street to the Canadian National Railroad bridge. Jahncke said the contractor was “mobilizing last week,” doing preparatory work this week and will start dredging as soon as the weather allows and all of the equipment is brought to the location.

Growth and fallen trees, as well as trees from the banks, will first be removed, Jahncke said.