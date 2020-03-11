Sloan rejoins Baraboo Common Council

Newly appointed Baraboo Common Council member Scott Sloan took a familiar stance Tuesday after being unanimously approved to take a vacant seat at the dais.

The appointment echoed his first installation on the council, when he was appointed in July 2013 to replace outgoing Peter Chambas. Sloan was sworn in as the council member representing District 7, Ward 10, replacing outgoing John Alt, who held the seat since April 2014.

Alt attended his final meeting as a council member Feb. 25. The years spent coming to a respectful solution were greatly appreciated, as was the teamwork in dealing with complicated issues, he said.

“The way we were able to come to a consensus, I think it was really great to see that,” Alt said during his parting remarks. “Serving on council has given me tremendous appreciation for city staff; this city is in excellent hands.”

Alt said he is looking forward to his retirement and “seeing Scott join the liberal side of the council,” garnering laughter from other members. He announced his departure in January after filing papers of noncandicacy. Alt said at the time that he looks forward to spending time in the warm Florida weather and with his children and grandchildren.