Sloan rejoins Baraboo Common Council

Newly appointed Baraboo Common Council member Scott Sloan took a familiar stance Tuesday after being unanimously approved to take a vacant seat at the dais.
The appointment echoed his first installation on the council, when he was appointed in July 2013 to replace outgoing Peter Chambas. Sloan was sworn in as the council member representing District 7, Ward 10, replacing outgoing John Alt, who held the seat since April 2014.
Alt attended his final meeting as a council member Feb. 25. The years spent coming to a respectful solution were greatly appreciated, as was the teamwork in dealing with complicated issues, he said.
“The way we were able to come to a consensus, I think it was really great to see that,” Alt said during his parting remarks. “Serving on council has given me tremendous appreciation for city staff; this city is in excellent hands.”
You have free articles remaining.
Alt said he is looking forward to his retirement and “seeing Scott join the liberal side of the council,” garnering laughter from other members. He announced his departure in January after filing papers of noncandicacy. Alt said at the time that he looks forward to spending time in the warm Florida weather and with his children and grandchildren.
Baraboo council members voted to approve Sloan to the seat in a unanimous voice vote. John Ellington was absent. Mayor Mike Palm joked Tuesday as he called for Sloan to be seated “on the other end.”
After being sworn in by City Clerk Brenda Zeman, Sloan took a seat on the opposite side of the panel from where he had been for about six years before stepping down in early November.
Sloan had vacated the seat because he moved out of the district he represented. The vacancy was filled by Jason Kent at the end of November. Both are appointed until April 21. Kent said he plans to be on the April 7 ballot for his current seat to continue holding the position if he wins.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.