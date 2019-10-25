The state’s Natural Resources Board last week reapproved the Department of Natural Resources’ master plan for the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area, a plan that set off a series of lawsuits from a local conservation group when it was first approved in 2016.
Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance Executive Director Charlie Luthin of Lodi said the plan represents a “serious breach of the public trust” because it includes what conservationists consider “high-impact uses.”
“We are deeply disappointed with the Department of Natural Resources simply because we feel that they could have resolved some of these issues prior to the plan being reapproved,” Luthin said.
“We think that they could have made some changes within the plan that would have satisfied some or many of our requests if they had only acknowledged that they made some mistakes early on, but they never admitted those errors. They were unwilling to propose any changes and therefore they brought the same exact plan back to the same people to be reapproved just like three years ago.”
All but one of the current six NRB members have served on the board since before 2016.
History of the plan
Luthin said the alliance helped create the Badger Reuse Plan almost 20 years ago for the property, located immediately south of Devil’s Lake State Park between Highways 12 and 78. The plan limited future use to “low-impact recreation” in part to protect native plant and animal species.
But the DNR’s master plan allows for half of the area’s bike and horse trails -- 18.5 miles -- to be re-purposed for dual-sport motorcycles up to six days a year under a special events permit. It would continue to allow the Wisconsin Army National Guard to conduct helicopter flight training above the property, and it would set aside a 72-acre section for on-leash dog training.
The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance filed several lawsuits in 2016 and 2017 challenging the Natural Resources Board’s decision to approve the DNR’s plan for the 3,400-acre property, as well as federal agencies’ management of it.
A contested case hearing on the issue spanned most of a week in January, where both the Conservation Alliance and the DNR brought in witnesses to testify before an administrative law judge.
Current testimony
In the NRB meeting Tuesday, DNR Property Planning Section Chief Diane Brusoe asked the board to reconsider the 2016 master plan, while also considering the evidence collected for the hearing.
However, Conservation Alliance attorney Brian Potts argued Tuesday that the NRB shouldn’t be deciding the case. Under state law, he said, the master plan should go to the DNR secretary or an administrative law judge to decide.
Brusoe said the DNR proposed additional rules for special event permits on the property based on concerns voiced by the public. For example, events can’t be more than two days in a row or be more than two days during the bird nesting season from April 15 to July 31. It also imposed limits on noise and the number of event participants.
“The fact that these do require a special event permit allows the department to address potential negative impacts associated with these uses when considering whether or not to issue a permit,” Brusoe said.
Mimi Wuest, Reedsburg, provided citizen testimony during the meeting, along with 12 other people representing various groups. Four people spoke in favor of the master plan and nine opposed it.
Wuest, a member of the Conservation Alliance board but representing herself Tuesday, asked the NRB to amend the plan to eliminate dog training in bird nesting areas and remove helicopters and off-road motorcycles from the proposed uses. She said the state’s grassland bird population has been diminishing for decades and needs to be protected.
“One of the blessings is that we have a good population, a good remnant population of these grassland birds out at the old ammunition plant, and I would like to see us work hard together to protect these birds,” she said.
The uses allowed in the master plan “seem incompatible with prairie restoration, conservation and family activities,” Wuest said. “Maybe it’s only for a couple of days, but if you’re a meadowlark with a new hatch, if the motorcycles go by, it could mean disaster.”
Bryan Much of Oconomowoc, president of the Wisconsin Off-Highway Motorcycle Association, told the board any objections raised at the meeting had already been dealt with in the plan.
“The plan reflects that after careful consideration, dual sport motorcycling did not introduce any significant concern for the property,” he said. “All uses have some impact, but motorcycle use as described in the plan did not have a significant negative impact on the property and was unlikely to substantially impact overall use and satisfaction for other visitors.”
He said off-highway motorcyclists have limited opportunities in Wisconsin.
“We’re talking about sharing a commons here, a concept that intends to offer opportunities to all groups, not just a few,” Much said.
Members of the Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area master plan Tuesday after hearing testimony and discussing the issue.
“We want to make this as all-inclusive as possible, and the four-wheelers and rocketry people got left out on the last round to come up on a compromise, so that’s where I am on it,” board member Gregory Kazmierski said.
Legal challenges
The Conservation Alliance requested a temporary injunction in 2017 to halt high-impact activities on the property but was denied. Luthin said the alliance appealed the decision to the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and expects to hear a ruling within the next couple of months.
Now the organization is considering appealing the NRB’s new decision, which would start in the same local court as its original lawsuit from three years ago.
“It is an option, but right now it’s a very probable option,” Luthin said.
