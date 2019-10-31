Road projects and traffic concerns dominated Mayor Rick Dodd’s quarterly listening session Wednesday at the city municipal building.
Much of the discussion, between both Dodd and the roughly 17 attendees, centered on downtown traffic and street project delays.
Portage resident Dixie Roe asked whether any work would be done to address the traffic flow downtown. Roe handed Dodd an outline of what a possible bypass would look like north of the city, which would reduce the number of semi-trailers and large trucks using Highway 33 in the heart of downtown.
“We’re concerned about all of the trucks, the semis coming through downtown and I’m sure everybody is aware of that,” Roe said. “We just feel there’s a lot of little towns in Wisconsin with bypasses that don’t have the problems we have.”
Dodd was doubtful any change would be made.
“If you look at the city of Portage, it’s bounded by two rivers, the lake and I don’t know how many marshes there are, but there isn’t really a lot of good land to put a bypass on,” Roe said.
Resident Dick Roe proposed a different idea. Instead of bypassing traffic, which some members of the audience criticized over concerns of a lack of possible consumers downtown, remove two blocks of parking on each side of Cook Street. It would make conditions safer, he said.
Dodd said a study was done within the last 20 years by downtown business owners and the police department. Business owners argued there was not enough parking downtown.
“We can propose that to the BID district, but I can pretty much guarantee what their answer is going to be,” Dodd said in reference to taking out parking along the street, adding that he plans to pass on Dixie Roe’s proposal to the state the next time the city and state officials meet.
Street repairs
Talk also focused on street projects. People in attendance criticized some of the roads within the city, noting they are crumbling. Work has been delayed more than once and drivers are using the streets like Conant and Pleasant streets to avoid the crumbling infrastructure.
Some planned projects, like upgrades to facilities and roads near the county fairgrounds, were delayed over budget concerns, Dodd said.
“It’s not something we like to take pride in, that we had to slow some of the stuff down because we had great plans,” he said. “But when the infrastructure starts failing, that takes priority. We’re trying to do this in a piecemeal way that’s not going to be unbearable for the taxpayers and yet is going to keep us going down the road and get things fixed.”
In his opening remarks, Dodd noted upcoming roadway projects. There are plans for bike paths in the future too, he said.
The city is “getting through some of the final plats of who owns what” on Highway 51/16, or East Wisconsin Street, to be worked on, Dodd said. The work is in anticipation of a 2020 project set to begin with the city updating its infrastructure before the state finishes the work.
“So, we’ll tear it up and they’ll take care of the rest,” Dodd said.
Highway 16 leading to Wisconsin Dells where it meets Highway 13 will be repaved next year, Dodd said. He added that work should span the highway until the roundabout near the city’s industrial park. A road more in need, Highway 127, will be milled from LaDawn Drive to Highway 16 and the top coat will be replaced in August.
“If you’ve been on that road, it’s pretty bad,” Dodd said, smiling. “It’ll shake your teeth out if you go too fast. I think it’s a speed control thing.”
Pauquette Park will have a trail addition by the end of 2021 thanks to a state Department of Natural Resources grant. The DNR also is overseeing a $4.5 million project to add two bridges along the canal. Fixing the canal is part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Clean Water Act, Dodd said, because it does have some contaminated soil. By the state narrowing the canal, the city will be able to install a walking path, extending the Ice Age Trail, he said.
“We have just a lot of little projects that are coming along well,” Dodd said.
