Supervisors pause talk on Sauk County district reduction

Sauk County Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond said while the current timeline has the counties receiving numbers from the state Aug. 23, that’s more of an “aspirational” date than a reality. County officials have roughly eight days to spare in the process of redistricting based on population numbers, which is what prompted the authorization for committee and staff members to make decisions regarding the new electoral maps for Sauk County.

Counties are tentatively scheduled to host a public hearing and adopt a draft plan that is then sent to individual municipalities within the county to allow officials to outline their ward boundaries before transferring the plan back to county officials by Oct. 18. Cities need to pass the changes by ordinance by Nov. 10. Notice of the new map would need to be published by Nov. 23, leaving less than two weeks for the districts to be updated before nomination papers can be requested by candidates in the first week of December to be circulated and returned by early January for a spot on the spring ballot.

Supervisor Wally Czuprynko, who serves on the E&L Committee, said the reasoning behind the reduction is largely due to the new structure of the county government.