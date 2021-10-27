Tax rate to drop in newly-proposed Baraboo budget

A 25% surplus from the general fund will be transferred to department capital funds and each capital expenditure will be taken from those funds annually.

General revenue for the city decreased by more than $21,000 due to a lack of growth in state aid, a decrease in interest income of $13,000 because of currently low interest rates, the reduction of $44,000 in ambulance service rental income, a $14,000 decrease in police grants and an increase of $30,000 in building permits.

General expenditures are more than $4.3 million, which declined by more than $400,000 due to increases in property insurance and transferring attorney duties to professional services and a decrease in fire/EMS building costs due to EMS covering 50% of the $20,000 total and not having to pay $80,000 for an assessment as the city did this year.

There were 128 assessments changed, but the average did not shift, Assessor Michael Wiemeyer said in September. The citywide assessment, which hadn’t been done for more than a decade, found the average home value increased by 25%.

Bradley said he appreciated the staff, particularly Treasurer Lori Laux for her work and for newly hired Ostrander, who “hit the ground running really fast.” He said work to make changes will be steady over time.