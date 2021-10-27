Tax rate to drop in newly-proposed Baraboo budget

Homeowners may pay $191 less per $100,000 value of their house if the proposed 2022 city budget is passed, Finance Director Julie Ostrander told members of the Baraboo Common Council during a meeting Tuesday.
“The mill rate in ‘22 will be $9.64,” Ostrander said. “That’s a decrease of $1.91 from the prior year and is primarily driven from the tax revaluation we had Tyler Technologies do for us this year.”
The proposed general fund budget total is more than $17.8 million. The levy would be nearly $9 million. The 2021 tax rate was $11.55, or $1,155 per $100,000 value of a home. With the mill rate reduced after an increase in equalized value of more than $55.6 million for all citywide property, property owners will pay tax rates reduced to the amount they paid in 2013.
There will be some changes to the budget process, driven by new personnel.
“There’s a couple of philosophical changes we’re planning for 2022 with Casey’s guidance,” Ostrander said.
City Administrator Casey Bradley, who began his position in December, was part of the driving force for the levy and general revenue to be used to pay for operational expenses while the levy will no longer be used for capital, or fixed asset, purchases. Instead, the city will create a capital fund for individual departments based on needs and depreciation costs, which should drive annual savings, Ostrander said.
A 25% surplus from the general fund will be transferred to department capital funds and each capital expenditure will be taken from those funds annually.
General revenue for the city decreased by more than $21,000 due to a lack of growth in state aid, a decrease in interest income of $13,000 because of currently low interest rates, the reduction of $44,000 in ambulance service rental income, a $14,000 decrease in police grants and an increase of $30,000 in building permits.
General expenditures are more than $4.3 million, which declined by more than $400,000 due to increases in property insurance and transferring attorney duties to professional services and a decrease in fire/EMS building costs due to EMS covering 50% of the $20,000 total and not having to pay $80,000 for an assessment as the city did this year.
There were 128 assessments changed, but the average did not shift, Assessor Michael Wiemeyer said in September. The citywide assessment, which hadn’t been done for more than a decade, found the average home value increased by 25%.
Bradley said he appreciated the staff, particularly Treasurer Lori Laux for her work and for newly hired Ostrander, who “hit the ground running really fast.” He said work to make changes will be steady over time.
“We’re getting some programs set up, so this year is focusing more on maintaining all we have in place and then next year we’ll be transitioning to some more formalized planning processes,” Bradley said.
