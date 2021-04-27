Tony Evers calls for July special election to fill 37th Assembly District vacancy

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed an executive order scheduling a special election this summer for the 37th Assembly District seat, which opened up earlier this month after former state Rep. John Jagler was elected to the state Senate.

The special election will be held on July 13, Evers ordered Tuesday. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15. Circulation for nomination papers for candidates can begin today and must be filed by close of business on May 18.

Jagler, R-Watertown, was elected to the 13th Senate District earlier this month after defeating three other candidates including Democrat Melissa Winker. The Senate seat was previously held by by former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.

The 37th Assembly District includes portions of Dodge, Jefferson and Columbia counties and part of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, and the villages of DeForest, Lowell and Reeseville.

Jagler had held the seat since 2013.