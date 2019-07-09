TOWN OF BURNETT — Volunteer fire departments in rural communities across the country face challenges as training requirements increase and the number of volunteers decrease.
The town of Burnett had a discussion Tuesday night at its monthly board meeting about how to meet those challenges.
“With volunteerism going down, the age of firefighters rising and no one filling in that void, it is time to start thinking how we will retain the fire department and where we will go in the future,” said town supervisor Doug Ninmann said. “This is five years out or 10 years out, but inevitably something will have to happen. We don’t get the younger members.”
The Burnett Volunteer Fire Department was organized Jan. 9, 1915. At that time, the fire department had 15 active members. Currently the fire department, which serves a town of less than 1,000 residents, has 26 volunteers with many working full-time jobs outside of Burnett.
Ninmann said it takes more time now for firefighters to be trained and employers are not as willing to let their employees leave the job on short notice to serve as volunteer firefighters.
“When I joined the fire department in high school in Hustisford, we didn’t need any training,” Ninmann said. “The state department has required so much additional training now.”
Burnett Fire Chief Mark Saeger said volunteers are required to have about 90 hours of training.
About 30 people attended the meeting, including 21-year-old Conner Wiler, who is the second-youngest firefighter for the town of Burnett. The youngest is 20. Wiler said he became interested in firefighting because of some of his friends, but he loves what he does on the fire department.
“I’ve been in Burnett for 50 years,” resident Marilyn Rieman said. “I think the fire department did a lot over 50 years. I don’t think people realize what a wonderful thing it is to have your own fire department,”
Rieman said a lot of people do not realize the amount of training firefighters and EMTs undergo to become firefighters.
Fire service can be especially expensive due to the cost of firetrucks, Ninmann said. A pumper truck, he said, would cost at least $500,000.
“Maybe it is time to think about making a joint fire department or something,” Ninmann said. “It is nothing we are going to act on, but it is conversation and a good turnout here.”
Saeger said they also could look at mutual aid with other fire departments in the area.
Beaver Dam Deputy Fire Chief Matt Christian said in an email Tuesday that state statutes provide for a number of options for townships, including contracting with other departments. Some departments, including several in Dodge County, have auto aid agreements so that a fire call for one goes to all who are part of the agreement. Lowell, Clyman and Reeseville fire departments, for example, are all paged for a call in any of the territory covered by each of the departments.
“This is not a Wisconsin problem, this is a national problem with volunteers,” Christian said. “I do not see the situation getting better. Numbers of volunteers are down and the average age of members of departments are up.”
Burnett Town Chairman Tim Fletcher said a lot of the community’s businesses went away, which led to more residents working outside of the area, limiting their ability to respond to fire calls.
Fletcher said there are more issues for Burnett, including just getting people to use the local businesses.
“I’d really like to see a little more support,” Fletcher said. “Go use the bank is the first step in reviving Burnett. There are not as many people using the bank.”
