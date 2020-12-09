Town of Newport discusses ATV’s on shared roads with Wisconsin Dells

Like Dell Prairie, the town of Newport doesn’t have an ordinance permitting the vehicles to drive on its roads. Chairperson Mat Brunn said in an interview after the meeting, the town board looked at allowing ATV use in the past but has run into issues since Columbia County doesn't allow the vehicles on state roads, especially since the town roads overlap with County Road O and other state roads.

“You can cross a state highway, which would be no problem, but for any of the lower Newport residents to get to upper Newport you’d have to travel County O,” Brunn said. “The county does not allow anything, so until something changes at the county, we’ll probably drag our feet I guess until then.”

During the meeting, Brunn said he talked with the town’s legal counsel and said he suggested Wisconsin Dells take responsibility of any signage and liabilities, accepting any responsibility if something were to happen on the roads shared between the jurisdictions. Terry Marshall, who sits on the Wisconsin Dells common council and has been an advocate for allowing ATV/UTVs use, said he didn't understand the legal advice and shared guidance from the town’s association given to him from the city’s own legal counsel.

