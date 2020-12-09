Town of Newport discusses ATV’s on shared roads with Wisconsin Dells

TOWN OF NEWPORT — Conversations are continuing of allowing ATV/UTVs to drive on shared jurisdiction roads in Wisconsin Dells, this time in the town of Newport.
The discussion of allowing the vehicles to drive on about a mile-and-a-half of roads shared with Wisconsin Dells and the town of Newport was discussed at the town’s Dec. 8 board meeting at the Newport Town Hall. No action was taken.
The item is a continuation of conversations Wisconsin Dells officials are having with nearby municipalities sharing its roads for ATV/UTV use since the common council gave the green light to open its city streets in October. The town board will continue discussions at its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Town Hall.
Shared roads between the two jurisdictions include Vine St., Broadway St., River Rd., Waubeek Road and 9th Avenue. 9th Avenue and River Rd. are also shared with the town of Dell Prairie in Adams County to a certain length with Wisconsin Dells. Town of Dell Prairie Chairperson, Dan McFarlin, has voiced strong opposition to allowing ATVs/UTVs to drive on its roads.
Like Dell Prairie, the town of Newport doesn’t have an ordinance permitting the vehicles to drive on its roads. Chairperson Mat Brunn said in an interview after the meeting, the town board looked at allowing ATV use in the past but has run into issues since Columbia County doesn't allow the vehicles on state roads, especially since the town roads overlap with County Road O and other state roads.
“You can cross a state highway, which would be no problem, but for any of the lower Newport residents to get to upper Newport you’d have to travel County O,” Brunn said. “The county does not allow anything, so until something changes at the county, we’ll probably drag our feet I guess until then.”
During the meeting, Brunn said he talked with the town’s legal counsel and said he suggested Wisconsin Dells take responsibility of any signage and liabilities, accepting any responsibility if something were to happen on the roads shared between the jurisdictions. Terry Marshall, who sits on the Wisconsin Dells common council and has been an advocate for allowing ATV/UTVs use, said he didn't understand the legal advice and shared guidance from the town’s association given to him from the city’s own legal counsel.
Support Local Journalism
“When you look at the towns association and a liability issue is only if you guys are negligent where you leave something in the road or where you don’t repair potholes and you’ve just been literally putting it off (and) you know it needed to be repaired,” Marshall said. “For a municipality to get sued, it’s pretty tough to prove negligence on the municipality’s end. So I understand that he wants the city to take on the liability, but really there isn’t going to be any whether it’s one way or the other from what I understand (of) the rule.”
Dells’ council opens all city streets to ATV access, will need further approval from state and county
Brunn said he would contact the town’s legal counsel for further consultation and continue discussing the item at the next board meeting. Marshall suggested the town’s legal counsel should contact the city’s public works director and the city’s legal counsel about discussing any potential issues.
In October, the Dells common council approved opening all city streets to ATV/UTV use with regulations and begin the process of obtaining approval to post signs, which would make it legal to drive the vehicles on designated roads within the city's jurisdiction.
Marshall shared at the town board meeting the Department of Transportation has approved the signs, but is pending further county approval from Sauk and Columbia County officials. Signs are not posted. The city said at the time of its ordinance’s approval in October an announcement would be made when the vehicles will be allowed to drive and which roads can be used.
“This is a work in process,” Marshall said.
Other business
The board unanimously approved a proposal from Cattail Contracting for $13,000 for construction work on the town hall’s ceiling.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.