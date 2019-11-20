TOWN OF PRAIRIE DU SAC — Taxes will increase slightly in the town of Prairie du Sac.
The town board approved its 2020 levy at $169,426, an increase of $2,201 from last year’s budget, at its board’s Nov. 12 meeting at the Sauk Prairie School District. The mill rate will be $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of .01 from last year. The town adopted its 2020 budget at $394,659.
Additional costs listed in the budget include over $20,000 for highway maintenance and $1,200 for insurance. The town budgeted to receive almost $10,000 more in transportation aid in the upcoming budget than last year.
The budget was approved at a meeting held two weeks before its final adoption.
The board approved to purchase a Massey Ferguson tractor for $60,189 and a mower for $89,049. The board discussed about each piece of equipment with how much use each piece would get, what was the best option for weather conditions and the town’s needs before making the approval.
Other business
The board took no action on a resolution regarding airport aid that would update a lease agreement to add a tenth of a mile to the runway. The lease will be reviewed by the town’s lawyer and brought back at a future meeting for consideration.
