Reedsburg residents gave their blessing for the town board to raise its tax levy by almost 80% to address more than $1 million worth of expenses.
With a 13-2 vote, electors approved the adoption of the 2019 tax levy that would exceed last year's levy amount by 78% at a special town meeting of electors Oct. 7 at Reedsburg Town Hall. The town’s current total tax levy will increase from $132,581 to $235,994, a $103,413 increase from the previous year. The taxes will be collected in 2020.
State statute would have only allowed the town to adjust its levy by 0.469% based on growth, which only would’ve amounted to $623 for the year. The board adopted the resolution proposing to exceed the levy limit in September, allowing the board to place the item on the agenda at a special meeting. The resolution was also approved by the electors at the special board meeting as a separate item.
The town’s mill rate will increase from $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.32.
Chairman Carl Mundth said it is the first time the board’s raised its levy by a significant amount in the over 18 years he’s been on the board.
Mundth said the next step for the board is prioritizing which expenses need addressing the most. The town’s first preliminary budget hearing is Oct. 14. The final budget must be approved by December.
“We’re going to have to establish between a want and a need and pick away at the long list," Mundth said.
The long list includes over $765,000 of road projects. La Valle Street, the south end of Old Loganville Road and Theiman Road need black top and seal coating, and the costs of those items have increased, Mundth said. He said the town also plans to apply for grants to help address the cost of fixing the roads.
The 40-year-old town hall building faces several maintenance issues, from fixing the ceiling lights, to replacing the flooring and drainage issues in front of the overheard doors. The town’s plow has a radiator and oil leak that needs fixing, Mundth said.
The town’s total assessed value is $101,612,100, Mundth said. He mentioned losing old buildings as well as annexation of town roads and property contributes to less assessed value in the town. Recently, the town annexed six parcels of land for the city to expand its industrial and business park. A portion of land was also annexed on Reedsburg Road to the city for the construction of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School.
“Every time the city annexes more land or takes more roads we end up losing funding,” Mundth said. “It’s kind of a break point we’ve got a lot of work to do with building, roads (and) equipment… there’s just nothing left.”
“It’s just part of where were located," Mundth said in an interview after the meeting regarding the city requesting annexation from the town. “We know how it works and were not complaining, it’s just part of the growth of the city… It’s good for the community to see controlled growth but with that comes difficulties for the town.”
