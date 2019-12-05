Taxes in Reedsburg will increase by almost 80% to cover $1 million of expenses for the town, including road fixtures, new equipment and updates to the town hall.
The town’s general tax levy will increase by 78% to $253,994, a $103,413 increase from the previous year. Town Clerk Rebecca Meyer said the mill rate will increase from $1.31 to $2.33 per $1,000 of assessed value or $200 on a $200,000 home. Town Board Chairman Carl Mundth said the board approved to adopt its budget for next year at $466,450 at its Nov. 11 meeting.
Electors approved allowing the board to increase the tax levy at a special board meeting October. The reason for the increase is to repair several town roads, purchase new equipment and address maintenance repairs with the 40-year-old town hall.
While taxes are increasing, Meyer said the town's tax rate is less compared to the surrounding areas. The city of Reedsburg's mill rate is $10.69 per $1,000 of assessed value. The town’s assessed value increased by over $100,000 from $101,620,400 to $101,751,900 to 2019.
The board will continue its list of priorities in the coming months to determine what items need addressing in the short and long term.
“It will kind of have to pick and choose as we go through those items that need to be done,” Mundth said, adding it could be a ten year plan to complete.
Town of Reedsburg electors approve 78% tax levy increase to fix roads, building maintenance upgrades
Mundth said the board will establish an exact dollar amount to put towards road fixtures after the board conducts it review tour in April. The town will receive over $106,000 in state aid to maintain the roads, an increase of almost $10,000 from last year. Meyer said the amount is paid quarterly.
The public works budget will increase by $75,000, that includes additional money for road maintenance and equipment needs. Meyer said snow removal increased by $5,000 because of the increase of salt, sand and fuel costs over the years — something the board hasn’t really accommodated for in over a decade.
You have free articles remaining.
“We kind of need to get caught back up on repairs and things like that done,” she said.
The town set up a reserve fund for $20,000 a year to purchase a dump truck, Mundth said. Some of the equipment needs for the town include replacing a 15-year-old one-ton dump truck and a decade old plow truck, he said. A salt and stand spreader was repaired last year because of budget restraints instead of replacing it.
Some of the maintenance needs at town hall include concrete work in front of the overhead doors, new lighting, new windows and installing a new slope and drainage along the blacktop to divert water away from the building, he said.
Mundth said roads are in “dire need” of repairs including Herritz Road, 1.1 miles of Golf Course Road, and a two mile stretch of Thieman Hill Road. Golf Course and Herritz Road are known as “short cut roads” where heavy traffic, especially truck traffic, will enter into he city.
“We’re trying desperately to keep some of the heavy truck traffic off those roads until we can find some funding for doing the major projects on those roads,” Mundth said, adding the board has communicated with local businesses and law enforcement about posted weight limits on those roads for heavy traffic to find another route.
He said the town wants to repair the south end of South Loganville Road, a project the board is looking to start in the summer 2020. The road is “steep and crooked” but is in need of a lot of roadwork because of the heavy traffic seen on the road it to form ruts, he said.
The town is also looking at applying for grants to help cover a portion of the costs associated with those road projects, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)