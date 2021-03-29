Trustee seeks to unseat West Baraboo village president

In a bid to unseat the village president next week, a West Baraboo trustee cited a difference in opinion on policy and management style.

Mike Arndt, who has served on the village board since 2013, said he has nothing personal against President Dave Dahlke but thinks some changes should be made in how the village is run, such as giving staff more training opportunities. He declined to be more specific on how he and Dahlke differ on policy.

“It’s just a difference in opinions, so to speak, and how the current president was doing things to the way I do it,” Arndt said, adding that he runs his business, Diamond Concrete Construction, “totally different” than Dahlke runs the village.

Arndt said a manager should trust their employees and support them if they want to continue their education, “because it’s going to better everybody’s outlook, as far as getting things done in a timely manner and knowing what they’re having to do.”