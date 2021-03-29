Trustee seeks to unseat West Baraboo village president

In a bid to unseat the village president next week, a West Baraboo trustee cited a difference in opinion on policy and management style.
Mike Arndt, who has served on the village board since 2013, said he has nothing personal against President Dave Dahlke but thinks some changes should be made in how the village is run, such as giving staff more training opportunities. He declined to be more specific on how he and Dahlke differ on policy.
“It’s just a difference in opinions, so to speak, and how the current president was doing things to the way I do it,” Arndt said, adding that he runs his business, Diamond Concrete Construction, “totally different” than Dahlke runs the village.
Arndt said a manager should trust their employees and support them if they want to continue their education, “because it’s going to better everybody’s outlook, as far as getting things done in a timely manner and knowing what they’re having to do.”
If Dahlke wins re-election on April 6, Arndt likely would remain on the village board since he also registered as a candidate for his current trustee seat. In addition to his, two other trustee positions are up for election this year along with village president, all of which serve two-year terms, according to Village Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen. David Bauman, Jake Beard and Arndt are running unopposed for their current seats.
Arndt sought the presidency once before, when he mounted an unsuccessful write-in campaign in 2015. Since then, the village has had almost a complete turnover in staff for reasons Arndt said he couldn’t discuss.
“There were some upset people, and that’s why they had left and went to other positions … I didn’t agree how things went down,” he said.
Last summer, the board faced public backlash for allegedly mistreating its employees, particularly regarding then public works director Bob DeMars and the terms of his retirement.
Dahlke, president since 2013 and on the board since 2007, acknowledged Arndt’s right to run for the office but suggested the situation with DeMars would be the wrong reason to do it.
“I just hope Mike’s running for the right reasons and not because of some of the past that’s happened, where obviously the retirement of Bob DeMars and some of those types of things,” Dahlke said. “I mean, we’ll see what shakes out on April 6.”
He said he hadn’t been planning to seek re-election this year until he found out Arndt was running for president. Dahlke also was swayed by the support some residents showed for him and a desire to see two upcoming projects -- the reconstruction of Lynn Street and creation of a park space at the village forest -- through to completion, he said.
The incumbent said his experience level and commitment to the village make him a better candidate. He survived another challenger in 2019.
Dahlke ran as a Republican for Wisconsin Assembly District 81 in November against incumbent state Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, but lost with 43% of the vote, according to the official tally.
How to vote
About 70 of West Baraboo’s roughly 930 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot as of Friday, according to Mergen. Four of them voted in person.
Mergen encouraged village residents to contact him or visit myvote.wi.gov for assistance on how to vote or request an absentee ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends voters who plan to mail their absentee ballots to do so by Tuesday to ensure it arrives at their municipal clerk’s office early enough to be counted. After Tuesday, absentee voters can still deliver their ballot in person to the clerk’s office until polls close at 8 p.m. April 6.
With West Baraboo Village Hall closing for Good Friday, Thursday is the last day residents can vote early in person. They can also vote in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.