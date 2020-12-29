Two longtime Portage council members step down

As the Jan. 5 deadline to file nomination papers to run for local office approaches, two members of the Portage Common Council announced they are leaving office.

One is leaving more than two years early.

Rita Maass has been a council member for roughly two decades, she said, and plans to leave her current term Thursday. She said her choice to step down before April 2023, when the term officially ends, was personal.

“I enjoyed serving and I will miss serving,” Maass said. “It’s time to move on and let the younger generation take over.”

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Mayor Rick Dodd can appoint an alderman to serve the district who resides within the area. District 9 borders stretch along West Wisconsin Street from Armstrong Street north to Silver Lake Drive to Airport Road and West Slifer Street. They connect to New Pinery Road, which stretches south to West Oneida Street, where it connects to Armstrong. The district encompasses Silver Lake Park.

Murphy did not have a date for when Maass' seat may be filled.