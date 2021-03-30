Two vie for Mayville Common Council seat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I am running to serve as aldermen to be involved in our beautiful, friendly and historic city. I am looking for an opportunity to work for the benefit of our children, neighbors and the Mayville community,” stated Kinney. “I want to be involved, bring my education, experience and love for our community with a willingness to take in all available information with an open mind.”

Kinney can be contacted at pkinney@kt2.net.

Riese:

Joseph Riese is a Mayville resident who said he chose to run for common council for his family and his community and the futures of both. He wrote that he hopes to lend his years of customer relation and leadership experience to work for the community.

He said there have been dealings within the city's governmental structure that he doesn't care for and after trying other means, sees no option but to take a more active role in making things better for the community.