Two vie for Mayville Common Council seat

MAYVILLE – Mayville Common Council seats in odd-numbered wards are up for election on April 6, with three names on the ballot.
The incumbent in Ward 3, Molly Henkel, is running unopposed. Current council members Dale Toellner, Ward 1 and Rachel Forster, Ward 5 chose not to run again. There is no one listed on the ballot for Ward 1, and Patrick Kinney and Joseph Riese will face-off for the Ward 5 spot.
Voting can be done in person at Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., Mayville, or by absentee ballot.
Kinney and Riese were asked several questions about their election platform. Responses have been edited for length, style or clarity.
Kinney:
Patrick Kinney and his family have lived in Mayville for approximately 20 years and he is chair of the Tag Center Advisory Council. He owns and operates a consulting firm, KT2, in the city. He said he has served and continues to serve as a consultant for local, regional, national business and companies located all over the world. He wrote that he understands economic impacts and successes, and the value of people in order to make processes and ventures a success.
Kinney said he wants to be an advocate for those that can’t attend board meetings, yet need their voices to be heard.
“I am running to serve as aldermen to be involved in our beautiful, friendly and historic city. I am looking for an opportunity to work for the benefit of our children, neighbors and the Mayville community,” stated Kinney. “I want to be involved, bring my education, experience and love for our community with a willingness to take in all available information with an open mind.”
Kinney can be contacted at pkinney@kt2.net.
Riese:
Joseph Riese is a Mayville resident who said he chose to run for common council for his family and his community and the futures of both. He wrote that he hopes to lend his years of customer relation and leadership experience to work for the community.
He said there have been dealings within the city's governmental structure that he doesn't care for and after trying other means, sees no option but to take a more active role in making things better for the community.
“We need to change the way the city of Mayville operates and how it involves the community in its decision making. We 'The People' need to be more informed, involved and better represented,” Riese stated. “Right now, we need both present and future thinking on fiscal responsibility — what most people think of with local governments. We also need to think on liberties and freedoms, both short and long term — we’ve learned a lot in the last year. We need to sift through local codes and ordinances to see what can be amended to help bring fiscal, personal, and total prosperity and security to our residents.”
Riese can be contacted at rieseformayville@gmail.com.
Polls are open April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.