Two vie for Reedsburg school board seat

“There’s people that are going to be retiring in the next three years so that’s really I think the biggest challenge we are going to have is replacing them,” he said.

Nathan Johnson, 32, entered the 2018 school board race but was ineligible after moving into the city of Reedsburg.

Johnson said he’s always been interested in running for school board, especially with three of his four children, ages 2-9, attending the school district and discussing more in-depth about the current state and direction of education with teachers. The construction and opening of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School also encouraged him to run, he said.

His interested in politics began after he came home from the Air Force in 2012. He ran for county board in 2014 and won a seat, serving in the District 4 position representing La Valle until 2018.

During his time on the county board he served on the conservation, planning and zoning committee and the property and insurance committee, economic development, communications infrastructure, health care board of trustees and was a commissioner of Lake Redstone Management District, according to Michelle Commings with the Sauk County clerk’s office. The experience gave him the skills he needed to communicate with other board members and county staff to get the job done, he said.