Two vie for Reedsburg school board seat

A 15-year incumbent on the Reedsburg Board of Education will appear on the spring election ballot along with a newcomer who once served on the Sauk County Board.
Gary Woolever is running for re-election to retain his seat for another three- year term for the city of Reedsburg position on the school board against Nathan Johnson, a Reedsburg resident and 2005 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School. Area III Board Member Shaun Luther is running unopposed and there are no other contested races in the Reedsburg area in the spring election, scheduled for April 7.
Woolever, who current serves as the school board president, has served on the school board since 2005 and was appointed as school board president in 2013.
Woolever said he wanted to run for re-election to oversee the new fitness facility the school district is planning to build and believes administration retirements will happen in the next couple of years, so he wants to be present in that transition. Woolever works as a project manager for the engineering firm Vierbicher, which he said gives him more insight onto what goes into building projects.
Woolever said he believes some positive attributes have happened with the school district since his time on the board, like increasing student enrollment. While Woolever believed items in the 2017 referendum took care of a lot of needs at the district, including safe and secure entrances in all of the facilities and the building of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, if reelected he would help address changes in administration with impending retirements in the next couple of years.
“There’s people that are going to be retiring in the next three years so that’s really I think the biggest challenge we are going to have is replacing them,” he said.
Nathan Johnson, 32, entered the 2018 school board race but was ineligible after moving into the city of Reedsburg.
Johnson said he’s always been interested in running for school board, especially with three of his four children, ages 2-9, attending the school district and discussing more in-depth about the current state and direction of education with teachers. The construction and opening of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School also encouraged him to run, he said.
His interested in politics began after he came home from the Air Force in 2012. He ran for county board in 2014 and won a seat, serving in the District 4 position representing La Valle until 2018.
During his time on the county board he served on the conservation, planning and zoning committee and the property and insurance committee, economic development, communications infrastructure, health care board of trustees and was a commissioner of Lake Redstone Management District, according to Michelle Commings with the Sauk County clerk’s office. The experience gave him the skills he needed to communicate with other board members and county staff to get the job done, he said.
At the time he was elected to county board, Johnson was 26 years old, he said. Because he was working mostly with seniors at the time serving on the board, he’s learned how to communicate with people from an older generation. He’s also learned how much work goes into serving in local government.
“It’s not just about the work, it’s about the public service,” Johnson said.
It isn’t only his familiarity with the school district, as an alumnus and parent, but also previous county board experience, he said makes him qualified to serve on the school board. Johnson said he’s able to adapt to changes in education based on his own experience.
“When I started writing papers in school we were hand writing them, but by the time I graduated we were typing them,” he said. “So I’m able to bridge the gap between the old way of doing things and the new way of doing things. I see things from both sides.”
Johnson said some of the topics he wants to address if elected to the school board is keeping Loganville and Ironton/La Valle Elementary School open because the two facilities are still functioning and the smaller class sizes at both schools prevent overcrowding at the district’s other buildings.
He would also focus keeping the community informed about projects and other happenings at the school board and maintaining quality staff. He also said he will ask any necessary questions before putting his stamp of approval on an item.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
