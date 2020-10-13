UPDATED: BDAS chooses new EMS chief, director

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service announced Tuesday that it has appointed a new chief and director from within the organization.
Caleb Johnson was appointed by the BDAS Commission during a meeting Oct. 5 and officially began his time as chief and EMS director after negotiations were completed. Johnson started with the service 12 years ago, serving more than five years as a captain. He is a licensed critical care paramedic.
Johnson said his original career path had been law enforcement, but once he began helping people through EMT work, that changed.
“I had found a passion for it immediately,” Johnson said. “I became passionate about it and thoroughly enjoyed the job responsibilities of truly helping people.”
When the opportunity arose to apply for the chief position, Johnson knew he could perform in the job because of his tenure at BDAS, where he learned a variety of skills through different positions over more than a decade of service. He has already begun his work, taking over for interim chief John Rago, who had served in the spot since Sechler's departure.
BDAS Finance Director Troy Snow is one of the three person management team that includes Johnson and Human Resources Director Betsy Larsen. Snow said the service will do well under Johnson.
“We look forward to working with him as we move forward into our next chapter,” Snow said.
Johnson was one of four finalists for the position, Larsen said. Each of the finalists was interviewed twice by commission members; once virtually and once in person with the COVID-19 precautions of facial coverings and social distancing. Rago was the other internal candidate.
The two outside of the service interviewed were Brian Donaldson, the EMS director of Waushara County in Wautoma, and Cody Doucette, the EMS operations supervisor of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
It’s not just Johnson’s blame to bear anymore if something goes wrong, he said. With the new system, there will be multiple people who are not only congratulated for a well done job, but to take responsibility for all facets of the service, Snow said.
BDAS has been struggling with financial issues for more than a year. Former chief Dana Sechler submitted a retirement letter Jan. 2 and left his position two weeks later after commission members declined to keep him in the position through June as he requested.
Support Local Journalism
The letters from Sechler and Logistics Coordinator Amos Vande Hei came a day after revelations of an unflattering audit from the firm of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause that outlined negligent disorganization which resulted in revenue losses. BDAS was operating with its reserve funding and its accounts receivable balance, meaning the amount still needed to receive to pay its expenses, was $1.2 million, Sechler said at the time.
In July, Ambulance Commission members were told there were financial concerns. A major problem identified by staff was the absence of an employee who performed a specific billing task.
When Jess Seefeld left on overseas deployment between May 2018 and July 2019, BDAS staff did not follow up on bills that were returned due to a paperwork error after being submitted to insurance or Medicaid or Medicare for payment. This resulted in revenue losses. Auditors found that the service suffered from a lack of cross-training, good communication and lapses in their billing system which allowed for bills to be misplaced or calls to never be recorded accurately.
Johnson wants to put that behind them, implementing new ideas as a team to make positive progress for the service.
“The very first thing that’s already underway is that the management team takes a real good look in the mirror, understanding who we are today and what this organization is today,” Johnson said. “Then collectively outline our path going forward and how we’re going to achieve being an employer of choice. We understand that will take time.”
Johnson said he is looking forward to sharing those ongoing plans with the public as the team puts them together.
It will be difficult as they deal with budgetary concerns, recruiting more staff and strengthening relationships with their members, he said. The service lacks roughly three full-time staff members even as it operates as usual. The largest problem they’re tackling at the moment, which also contributes to budget problems and concerns for staff, is the COVID-19 pandemic.
He believes they can make BDAS stronger, but it will require reflection and teamwork.
“I put an email out to the staff specifically with the intent that this is a new journey that we’re all taking and we do have challenges to overcome,” Johnson said. “...I’m really looking forward to serving the community, and certainly, it’s going to take every single employee who works here to bring our vision to life. It’s going to take everybody.”
Editor's note: This article was updated Oct. 14 to include the name of the four finalists for the position.
