UPDATED: BDAS chooses new EMS chief, director

In July, Ambulance Commission members were told there were financial concerns. A major problem identified by staff was the absence of an employee who performed a specific billing task.

When Jess Seefeld left on overseas deployment between May 2018 and July 2019, BDAS staff did not follow up on bills that were returned due to a paperwork error after being submitted to insurance or Medicaid or Medicare for payment. This resulted in revenue losses. Auditors found that the service suffered from a lack of cross-training, good communication and lapses in their billing system which allowed for bills to be misplaced or calls to never be recorded accurately.

Johnson wants to put that behind them, implementing new ideas as a team to make positive progress for the service.

“The very first thing that’s already underway is that the management team takes a real good look in the mirror, understanding who we are today and what this organization is today,” Johnson said. “Then collectively outline our path going forward and how we’re going to achieve being an employer of choice. We understand that will take time.”

Johnson said he is looking forward to sharing those ongoing plans with the public as the team puts them together.