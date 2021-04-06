UPDATED: Nelson claims title of next Baraboo mayor

Astle, who serves as police chief of the La Valle Police Department and owns Jim’s Gun Supply in Baraboo, had said in online postings about running for mayor that he opposed the citywide wheel tax because voters had voted down the proposal in a referendum. Despite the vote, the city voted to enact one in late 2019, along with a street light user fee, both of which Astle used as examples of why he would be different in listening to the public.

Nelson has been attending council meetings in recent months, learning more about projects at the city level.

"There's a lot of good ideas out there, so I don't want to pretend that I have the only set of good ideas," Nelson said. "It's going to continue to be an education for me, continuing to hear lots of different voices and trying to find the best one, the best ideas."

The other opposed race within the city was much closer. Incumbent Mary Kathleen Thurow, who was appointed in April 2020 after her late husband, Dennis Thurow, had stepped down from Baraboo Common Council, secured her seat by 129 votes. Her opponent, longtime resident Bob Wood, lost with 109 votes.