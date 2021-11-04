Vote 'not legally sufficient' to fill Beaver Dam, vacant Third Ward seat

Beaver Dam Common Council is without a member representing Ward 3 after Monday’s vote has been deemed “not legally sufficient.”
Michael Culver, John “Frank” Ferree and Doug Garczynski applied to fill the vacant seat formerly held by Jon Abfall. Each candidate introduced themselves and answered questions at the common council meeting Monday night. A secret ballot election followed.
Ferree garnered five votes, while four votes went to Michael Culver and two to Doug Garczynski. Feree was declared the winner and sworn into office.
Ward 6 Council Member Ken Anderson said after looking into Wisconsin State Statutes, he found the position needed to be filled by majority vote.
In an email to Mayor Becky Glewen and council leadership late Wednesday afternoon, Anderson stated that a majority vote of council members would be eight votes. Eleven council members were present at Monday’s meeting.
“Even if you went with a majority of those in attendance that would require six votes. Which he (Ferree) did not receive,” wrote Anderson.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht sent a memo Thursday afternoon to the mayor, council members and staff regarding the Third Ward council seat. She wrote that both Wisconsin Statutes Sec. 17.23 and Beaver Dam City Ordinance 2-7 require a majority vote of council members present to appoint a successor if there is a vacant seat.
The vote at Monday’s council meeting to replace the Ward 3 position did not result in any applicant receiving a majority vote of those members present (six). Schacht determined the vote was not legally sufficient to appoint a successor and; therefore, no legal appointment was actually made.
Schacht said she contacted the three candidates so they may indicate their continued desire to be considered.
Other residents in the Ward 3 may also apply. The city will take letters of interest and declarations of candidacy until 4 p.m., Dec. 2. The common council will then conduct a new vote to fill the vacancy on Dec. 6.
Anderson told the Daily Citizen that he’s not happy with Schact’s decision.
“It would be more appropriate to have the Ward 3 election this spring as a special election and have the seat remain open until then,” he said.
State statute allows aldermanic vacancies to be filled by the common council, by majority vote, appointing a successor to serve for the residue of the unexpired term (2023 in this case) or until a special election is held, or an office may remain vacant until an election is held.
Mayor Glewen said a special election was considered, but ruled out.
“Attorney Schacht and outside legal counsel believe we should fill the position now so the ward is represented during the next five months,” she said.