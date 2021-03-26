Voter files complaint against John Jagler over mailer implying nonexistent endorsement

Jagler's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the mailer or complaint. Jagler has not responded to the State Journal since first being asked about the mailers March 15.

Matteson, a lifelong Wisconsin resident who ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state's 22nd Assembly District in 2018, said he identifies as an independent.

The complaint, which Matteson provided to the State Journal, alleges that Jagler "knowingly misrepresented himself to the voters of the 13th Senate District of Wisconsin by altering the text of an article by the Wisconsin State Journal, thereby misleading the readers into believing that the State Journal had endorsed him."

"After being made aware of his violation, he did not correct the public record," the complaint continues. Though Jagler's campaign did not produce the mailer, Matteson said Jagler should take responsibility.

The State Journal editorial board has not made an endorsement in the 13th Senate District race.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney confirmed the complaint was received but said he could not comment on it.