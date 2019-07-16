The construction of a 33 unit multi-family, subsidized apartment complex in the heart of Reedsburg’s downtown is scheduled for completion this fall, according to officials involved in the project.
Managing Director for Cohen-Esery Development Group Tom Anderson said Walnut Street Flats is about 67% complete and units could be ready by early October. He said all the windows are installed and construction crews are applying siding materials and masonry on the bottom of the building. Rough electrical and plumbing work is completed. While he said some dry wall has been applied, construction crews will be applying more dry wall “in the coming weeks” to complete that project.
He said the weather events that took place this year delayed construction, especially with the winter months beginning earlier and extending into spring. Construction was originally estimated for completion in July 2019.
The construction site, located behind the police department, will contain one, two and three bedroom apartments between 613 square feet and 1,155 square feet. Twenty-eight of the apartments will be dedicated to those earning at or below 60 percent of the median income in Sauk County with the five remaining units not income restricted. Seven of the units will be available to veterans through a partnership with the Sauk County Veterans Services Office.
The funding for Walnut Street Flats includes $497,352 in tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority as well as a $315,000 TIF loan from the city and bank loans. Anderson said the $6.5 million project is on budget.
The building will contain several amenities, including an elevator, community room, rooftop space and free parking, according to Walnut Street Flats website. Units will come with a washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and central air conditioning, along with several other amenities. Anderson said water, sewer and trash expenses will be included in rent and residents will be responsible for their own electric.
The building is one block south of Main Street and between Railroad and Vine Street. Anderson said it will be a convenient location for those living in the complex to check out the downtown.
“It’s close to everything Reedsburg has to offer in the main part of the city,” Anderson said. “So it’s not only going to be good for the residents, it’s going to be good for the businesses in and around the property as well.”
City Planner/Building Inspector Brian Duvalle agrees, adding the building will provide the city with more affordable housing options. He added the building cleared up “a bit of a blighted area” that once sat in the location. The spot was once home to the “Old Glory Days” building that held several businesses. The location also included a private residence and the very first hospital within the city in the 1800s.
Cohen-Esery Development Group is the developer in the project while the general contractor is Friede and Associates. Additional information on Walnut Street Flats is on www.walnutstreetflats.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)