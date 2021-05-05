 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Lake Delton’s police station begins to take shape
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Lake Delton’s police station begins to take shape

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE DELTON — The village’s new police station is starting to take shape.

Construction crews work on Lake Delton's new police station May 5.

Siding has been installed to form the exterior foundation for the over 28,000 square foot building that will become the Lake Delton Police Department’s new home. Construction crews were hard at work May 5 to keep the project on schedule. Site work has also started for the building, according to Jeremy Peach, assistant zoning administrator in his report from the April 26 board meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In March, the Lake Delton Village Board approved to restart construction of the building for the beginning of April after a one-year delay due to the financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is estimated to wrap up in March 2022.

Lake Delton gives OK to restart police station construction

The almost $11 million building is located next to the Dells-Delton EMS and the Delton Fire Station on 45 Miller Drive. The new police station will include a 13,885 square foot main police building and a 14,169 square foot garage. The secondary support building will provide parking for 22 squad cars and patrol boat, a mini forensics lab and evidence storage as well as 52 lockers for officers. The building provides additional room for Lake Delton’s police department to grow, which currently has 21 sworn officers and one full-time community service officer.

The new building will replace the department’s current location at the Kay C. Mackesey administration building, where it’s been stationed for about 20 years.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News