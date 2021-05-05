WATCH NOW: Lake Delton’s police station begins to take shape

LAKE DELTON — The village’s new police station is starting to take shape.

Siding has been installed to form the exterior foundation for the over 28,000 square foot building that will become the Lake Delton Police Department’s new home. Construction crews were hard at work May 5 to keep the project on schedule. Site work has also started for the building, according to Jeremy Peach, assistant zoning administrator in his report from the April 26 board meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In March, the Lake Delton Village Board approved to restart construction of the building for the beginning of April after a one-year delay due to the financial uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction is estimated to wrap up in March 2022.