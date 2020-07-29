WATCH NOW: Mask mandate considered in Baraboo

In a council chamber usually near empty, roughly 50 people filled seats and stood at the edges Tuesday to hear what members of the Baraboo Common Council were planning to decide regarding a possible mask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
About a dozen attendees wore masks. All eight of the council members physically present, as well as City Attorney Emily Truman, Mayor Mike Palm and City Clerk Brenda Zeman had facial coverings as they sat at the dais separated by polyglass dividers installed in June when they began meeting in person once again. Council member Heather Kierzek appeared by phone.
Roughly 25 people spoke during a public comment section about their preference for masks or their aversion to the idea of being required to wear one.
In the end, no tangible changes were made. Because the city must provide an ordinance for approval over the course of two council meetings, all council members could do was vote on whether they wanted to consider a draft ordinance, resolution or policy during a future meeting. An ordinance and a resolution will be considered, likely in August.
But before they discussed it, they were provided updated statistics regarding COVID-19 in the city of Baraboo by Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther. As of Tuesday, 73% of the 86 active cases in Sauk County were 40 years old or less, and the percentage of those people has been increasing. So far, 17% of all cases have been asymptomatic, meaning they carry the virus and could pass it on to others while displaying no signs they are sick. Of the 114 total cases in Baraboo, Lawther said 90, or 80%, have happened in July. There had been five hospitalizations in the first three weeks of July.
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo President Laura Walczak provided an update to council members. She referenced the concerns she voiced over personal protective equipment for her staff when the pandemic began affecting the city in mid-March, but said her worries have now shifted.
“What’s keeping me up at night today is very different than what was keeping me up at night in February and March,” Walczak said. “Today I am more concerned about our ability to provide a mask to a provider, to a nurse, not because I don’t have the mask, but because I don’t have the provider or the nurse.”
Half of the people who visited the emergency room with symptoms, or were tested for COVID-19 during the current pandemic, were seen in July, Walczak said. She called for leaders to think about how to keep everyone safe to ensure community businesses, including the hospital, can function. Walczak said she was concerned about the rapid rate of COVID-19 cases in the community and that some employees have begun to call in sick with coronavirus.
Three doctors also spoke during the meeting. Dr. Ethan Carlson, who works in family medicine under the SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Baraboo, said the community has been lucky to only suffer three deaths, but called on the public to partake in safe measures.
“This virus knows no politics,” Carlson said.
Dr. Kristen Wells of general surgery at St. Clare Hospital said she considers herself “a mask expert” after wearing them as a surgeon for 25 years.
“They’re not always comfortable,” Wells said. “I am not pro-mask, I am anti-disease. I am anti-unnecessary death, I am anti-transmission of disease if it is not essential.”
Wells said medicine is not infallible, but masks have been proven to help reduce transmission of disease. She said surgeons wear them in the operating room not because they are afraid for their own health, but those being operated on “are fragile.”
“It is up to me to help protect them,” Wells said. “Now it’s up to all of us.”
Dr. Karen Swallen, of family medicine in both the Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo SSM Health clinics, said she has close ties to the community which has treated her well as she has fought cancer.
“I really believe having a mask ordinance is the right thing to do for this community at this time,” Swallen said. “I would like my daughter to be able to go to school without being afraid every day that she is going to kill her mom.”
Dave Wester, of Baraboo, was concerned over the behavior of others affecting him as he deals with Stage 4 Leukemia and kidney disease. He called the freedom argument posed by people against wearing masks as “false testimony.”
“You don’t have a right to go around infecting other people,” Wester said. “People who have underlying conditions have a 12 times greater risk of dying from this disease than people who don’t have those underlying conditions. You do not have the right to infect me.”
Public comments by those against wearing masks largely referred to the virus as fake, an attempt for the government or the media to control them to ensure a forced vaccine in coming months. Others said their god decides when they die and called masking requirements an infringement on their rights.
Scott Larson, who spoke previously during a Sauk County Board of Supervisors meeting against a countywide mask mandate, said he’s not against masks, but he stands against a requirement, noting that hospitalizations and deaths are low.
“Freedoms are precious and at this point, I see no reason to take our freedom away,” Larson said.
People opposed to a mask mandate also pushed against a requirement for personal reasons related to trauma. More than one person who asserted they had suffered abuse in their lives stepped forward to ask masks not be mandated because they cause panic attacks or labored breathing in reliving trauma.
Some said there is no evidence masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a 100% rate, so they were pointless. Others said wearing masks means risking their health as they breathe in carbon dioxide.
The CDC has recommended wearing a cloth mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which Lawther said does not stop the virus completely but greatly reduces how far the droplets which carry COVID-19 travel as someone talks loudly or sneezes or coughs.
According to information published June 5 by the World Health Organization, “the prolonged use of medical masks can be uncomfortable,” but “does not lead to CO2 intoxication or oxygen deficiency.”
After nearly an hour and a half of public comment, Truman provided options for council members to consider. Jason Kent initially called for the council to maintain the status quo, which gained applause from the audience but failed on a 6-3 vote, with Kent, Scott Sloan and Michael Plautz in favor.
Council member Tom Kolb said “prevention is always cheaper than dealing with the consequences” and called for the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would be most effective for the city based on a law recently passed by the cities of Green Bay and Racine. The ordinance would need to be considered over the course of two council meetings before a final vote to adopt it.
Sloan said he worried over the idea of imposing monetary fines on a population already hit hard economically by COVID-19 shutdowns. The ordinance draft discussed during the meeting called for the first violation to be a warning only, Kolb said.
A vote to consider an ordinance in August passed 6-3 with Kolb, Kierzek, John Ellington, Phil Wedekind and Joel Petty in favor. Kent, Sloan and Plautz voted against it. Council members also directed Truman to draft for future consideration a resolution, which is a measure that encourages the wearing of masks but doesn’t punish someone who fails to follow the mandate, on a 5-4 vote with Sloan, Kent, Kolb and Plautz voting against it.
Bella Vita Cafe open for takeout
Corner Pocket opens for dine-in service
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
Baraboo businesses open under new COVID-19 guidelines
Baraboo business opens under new COVID-19 guidelines
Tamarack Pizza taking precautions
051620-bara-news-stores01
051620-bara-news-stores02
051620-bara-news-stores03
Drinks served at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores04
051620-bara-news-stores06
051620-bara-news-stores07
051620-bara-news-stores08
051620-bara-news-stores09
Taking orders at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores10
051620-bara-news-stores12
051620-bara-news-stores13
Beer enjoyed at Corner Pocket
051620-bara-news-stores14
051620-bara-news-stores15
051620-bara-news-stores16
051620-bara-news-stores17
051620-bara-news-stores18
051620-bara-news-stores20
051620-bara-news-stores21
051620-bara-news-stores22
051620-bara-news-stores24
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.