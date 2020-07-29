WATCH NOW: Mask mandate considered in Baraboo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a council chamber usually near empty, roughly 50 people filled seats and stood at the edges Tuesday to hear what members of the Baraboo Common Council were planning to decide regarding a possible mask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

About a dozen attendees wore masks. All eight of the council members physically present, as well as City Attorney Emily Truman, Mayor Mike Palm and City Clerk Brenda Zeman had facial coverings as they sat at the dais separated by polyglass dividers installed in June when they began meeting in person once again. Council member Heather Kierzek appeared by phone.

Roughly 25 people spoke during a public comment section about their preference for masks or their aversion to the idea of being required to wear one.

In the end, no tangible changes were made. Because the city must provide an ordinance for approval over the course of two council meetings, all council members could do was vote on whether they wanted to consider a draft ordinance, resolution or policy during a future meeting. An ordinance and a resolution will be considered, likely in August.