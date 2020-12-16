WATCH NOW: Portage Fire Chief Simonson says farewell in virtual retirement ceremony

Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said he was aware that his emotions tend to show during events like the one he attended Wednesday at City Hall, but he gave a speech with only one pause as he took the podium to remark on his final week in charge of the department.

“I’ve had a very rewarding career here,” Simonson said. “I’ve just enjoyed my career.”

After 41 years with the Portage Fire Department and 16 years at the helm, Simonson is retiring. His final day will be Dec. 23.

Though the pandemic made the ceremony look a little different as a few officials gathered in the basement of the municipal building, donning masks and giving speeches to a camera streaming the proceeding live on social media rather than to a crowd of well-wishers, people still shared stories and laughs typical to a celebration that marks the end of an era.

Support, trust and professionalism were the key topics throughout every speech made. They also noted Simonson’s sense of humor when first responders weren’t in serious situations.

Police and Fire Commission President Tom Drury presented Simonson with a plaque recognizing his contributions over decades of work and thanking him for his commitment.