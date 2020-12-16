WATCH NOW: Portage Fire Chief Simonson says farwell in virtual retirement ceremony

Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said he was aware that his emotions tend to show during events like the one he attended Wednesday at City Hall, but he gave a speech with only one pause as he took the podium to remark on his final week in charge of the department.
“I’ve had a very rewarding career here,” Simonson said. “I’ve just enjoyed my career.”
After 41 years with the Portage Fire Department and 16 years at the helm, Simonson is retiring. His final day will be Dec. 23.
Though the pandemic made the ceremony look a little different as a few officials gathered in the basement of the municipal building, donning masks and giving speeches to a camera streaming the proceeding live on social media rather than to a crowd of well-wishers, people still shared stories and laughs typical to a celebration that marks the end of an era.
Support, trust and professionalism were the key topics throughout every speech made. They also noted Simonson’s sense of humor when first responders weren’t in serious situations.
Police and Fire Commission President Tom Drury presented Simonson with a plaque recognizing his contributions over decades of work and thanking him for his commitment.
“Looking back on your career, it’s hard to know what parts to highlight,” Drury said. “When preparing for this presentation I asked my fellow commissioners what they would like to highlight... Those comments speak directly to what your legacy will be: A serious, professional firefighter who led an innovative, always improving, modern fire department that does an outstanding job of protecting this community.”
Simonson also received his length of service award from the Portage Firefighters Association, noting his first day in the department as March 22, 1979. Mayor Rick Dodd read a resolution passed by Portage Common Council members at their Dec. 10 meeting, ensuring he read the entire plaque that outlines Simonson’s career and how he has “dedicated his professional life to the protection and preserving of the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the City of Portage.”
“Enough can’t be said about him,” Dodd said, before handing the resolution plaque to the retiring chief.
City Administrator Shawn Murphy said during interviews for the next fire chief, conducted with five department chiefs from the area, nearly all of their downtime was dedicated to stories of respect and admiration for Simonson.
Beginning his career as a paid on-call, formerly referred to as “volunteer,” firefighter in 1979, Simonson became a paid on-call lieutenant in April 1987, a captain in March 1989, assistant chief in August 1995 and deputy chief two years later. He finally was no longer designated as a paid on-call member of the department on Nov. 15, 2004, when he was named fire chief. According to city officials, Simonson has been the longest full-time fire chief in the city’s history after his 16 years in charge.
Firefighters shared memories of “always” seeing Simonson on the truck, despite the hour or day. Mike Nachreiner was not at the ceremony, but a speech read on his behalf recalled Simonson playing lighthearted jokes and offering support despite asking for a quality performance from firefighters like him.
“As a leader to the department, Chief never puts himself first,” Nachreiner wrote. “He always supported, stood behind and trusted all of his team members.”
When giving his own remarks, Simonson paused just once to gather his emotions. It was after he told the group that “it’s hard to let go.” He encouraged young people to take the life-changing step of becoming a paid on-call firefighter. Simonson also expressed gratitude for the support he received from others, from fellow firefighters in his department to city officials and even the smaller municipal fire departments throughout Columbia County.
“One thing I do have to say is I couldn’t have done this job without the paid on-call and the full-time support,” Simonson said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for doing what you did to help me.”
