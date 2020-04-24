West Baraboo hires new clerk despite COVID-19 obstacles

Mergen grew up in Baraboo, graduating from Baraboo High School in 2007. He attended UW-Oshkosh for three years and worked for a few years as a banker with Wells Fargo. He graduated from Strayer University with a degree in business administration in 2017.

“He’s been a wonderful addition,” Dahlke said. “He’s been awesome, but he’s frustrated because he can’t get online and sign up for these classes.”

Until COVID-19 mandated closures are lightened, Mergen won’t be able to become officially certified for his new job.

“We just have to be flexible,” Dahlke said. “And as things kind of ease up and get better, we turn the corner, obviously we’ll get that opportunity.”

While being hired during a pandemic has proved interesting, Mergen said it has not been dull.

“It’s been exciting and challenging,” he said. “It’s been a challenge in that I haven’t really gotten to meet anyone in the village yet.”

Part of the excitement has been trying to accommodate public meeting setups with the obstacle of teleconferencing and social distance mandates Dahlke said the village has been following while still trying to operate a local government.