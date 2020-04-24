West Baraboo hires new clerk despite COVID-19 obstacles

Owen Mergen chose his hometown to fulfill a lifelong dream of public service.
“I’ve always wanted to be in public office,” Mergen said. “This role was appealing to me because it touches on all of my passions.”
Mergen was recently hired as the clerk and treasurer of West Baraboo. He replaced Kaitlin Nye, who Village Board President Dave Dahlke said moved on to a job with Sauk City. Nye was hired in March by the Sauk City Village Board as utility billing clerk.
The process of hiring a new employee during a pandemic proved challenging for the village government, Dahlke said.
“We found out that we don’t really have the capability to host a video conference,” Dahlke said, laughing. “So it took a little longer to get him on board, only because we had to work through that dynamic.”
Dahlke said after setting up a teleconference service through the University of Wisconsin System they were able to more easily communicate. For the time being, he said they meet in person and over the phone to ensure everyone maintains 6 feet of social distancing.
To hire Mergen, the village Personnel Committee interviewed four final applicants, recommending Mergen to the village board because his personality stood out, Dahlke said. Mergen officially began April 13.
Mergen grew up in Baraboo, graduating from Baraboo High School in 2007. He attended UW-Oshkosh for three years and worked for a few years as a banker with Wells Fargo. He graduated from Strayer University with a degree in business administration in 2017.
“He’s been a wonderful addition,” Dahlke said. “He’s been awesome, but he’s frustrated because he can’t get online and sign up for these classes.”
Until COVID-19 mandated closures are lightened, Mergen won’t be able to become officially certified for his new job.
“We just have to be flexible,” Dahlke said. “And as things kind of ease up and get better, we turn the corner, obviously we’ll get that opportunity.”
While being hired during a pandemic has proved interesting, Mergen said it has not been dull.
“It’s been exciting and challenging,” he said. “It’s been a challenge in that I haven’t really gotten to meet anyone in the village yet.”
Part of the excitement has been trying to accommodate public meeting setups with the obstacle of teleconferencing and social distance mandates Dahlke said the village has been following while still trying to operate a local government.
Part of their willingness to hire Mergen, who seemed to have a similar resume to the other three finalists, is to help him learn as he begins a public service career. Village Trustee Jim Allen commented during the process that it was nice to start with a “fresh slate,” Dahlke said.
“His personality and his eagerness to learn, his thirst for knowledge; that’s a tough thing in any environment, the personality piece,” Dahlke said. “Everybody was unanimous, they just thought he was the best fit.”
For his part, Mergen has a current goal of trying to save the village money while also ensuring residents have what they need. He has been learning more about the processes specific to his new job and has been glad for the opportunities, like online training conferences, to “serve everyone better.”
He is most looking forward to meeting residents once everyone is allowed to shake hands again, talking to people and gauging their interests to ensure they are heard.
“I’d like to be the face of the village,” Mergen said. “Be a representative, someone they can trust.”
