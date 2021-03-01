West Baraboo issues raze order against motel

The village could have pursued two options for forcibly razing the property; they could have either issued their own order or requested it through Sauk County. If it had gone through county officials, Vujosevic and the village would have had to go to municipal court.

Instead, village board members agreed to issue a raze order against the motel, 830 W. Pine St., after the Vujosevic “failed to reply to the previous request to engage in an agreement in which he would raze the structure at his own expense,” according to meeting minutes.

Mergen said since then, Vujosevic has told village officials that he wishes to take care of the property at his own expense.

The order, which was dated Jan. 5 and signed by Village President Dave Dahlke, shows that the village building inspector visited the motel Nov. 12 and deemed it “to be so out of repair as to be unfit for habitation or use” and that the building poses a health or safety hazard to the public. The inspector also noted that it “would be unreasonable to repair” the building.

The razing of the business has to include returning the land to a “dust-free and erosion-free condition.” If Vujosevic were to fail to tear down the business at his own expense, the village would then step in and raze it themselves. The cost would become a tax lien on the property.

