West Baraboo issues raze order against motel

West Baraboo officials recently issued a raze order for a business that was deemed condemned after a severe fire in May.
Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen said after a number of attempts to speak with Log Lodge Motel & Cabins owner Slobodan Vujosevic, the village felt it was necessary to issue a raze order. According to meeting minutes, village board members unanimously agreed to issue the order during its Jan. 14 meeting.
Since then, Vujosevic has told officials he will tear down the condemned building, Mergen said.
“The owner of the property seems interested in razing it,” he said.
Vujosevic did not return calls seeking comment.
The village gave some time for the owner to raze the building on his own and without government interference. Mergen said they first sent a notice to Vujosevic, but he did not respond. The next step was a raze request informing the owner that there would be a formal raze order issued if the property was not addressed or communication was not established with the village. In the meantime, officials had the building condemned due to its condition, Mergen said.
A sign posted on the burned out motel building states the structure is not to be used for human habitation, occupancy or any type of use. A handwritten sign of "KEEP OUT" was drawn onto a white piece of wood in light blue marker next to openings in the building that show fire damage and falling insulation. A "for sale" sign sits at the end of the business driveway.
The village could have pursued two options for forcibly razing the property; they could have either issued their own order or requested it through Sauk County. If it had gone through county officials, Vujosevic and the village would have had to go to municipal court.
Instead, village board members agreed to issue a raze order against the motel, 830 W. Pine St., after the Vujosevic “failed to reply to the previous request to engage in an agreement in which he would raze the structure at his own expense,” according to meeting minutes.
Mergen said since then, Vujosevic has told village officials that he wishes to take care of the property at his own expense.
The order, which was dated Jan. 5 and signed by Village President Dave Dahlke, shows that the village building inspector visited the motel Nov. 12 and deemed it “to be so out of repair as to be unfit for habitation or use” and that the building poses a health or safety hazard to the public. The inspector also noted that it “would be unreasonable to repair” the building.
The razing of the business has to include returning the land to a “dust-free and erosion-free condition.” If Vujosevic were to fail to tear down the business at his own expense, the village would then step in and raze it themselves. The cost would become a tax lien on the property.
