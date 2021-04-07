West Baraboo president-elect wins by one vote, 'excited to hit the ground running'

West Baraboo’s new president-elect had hoped for a larger margin than a single vote, but he’ll still take the victory.
“You always hope for more than one, but you know what, one vote is (the) same outcome as a hundred votes separate,” Mike Arndt said Wednesday morning.
The village trustee defeated incumbent Village President Dave Dahlke with 107 votes to 106 on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
Arndt said he and Dahlke remain on “good terms.” They have served together on the village board since 2013 when Arndt was first elected one of six trustees. Dahlke was elected president that same year after sitting on the board since 2007, bringing his total to almost 15 years in village government.
Dahlke could request a recount at no cost to himself under state law, because he lost by fewer than 40 votes in a race that garnered under 4,000 total votes, but he said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that he doesn't plan to do so. He sent a concession letter to Village Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen Wednesday.
Mergen said poll workers hand counted all of the ballots twice between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to confirm the machine tally.
“I’m good with the results. I knew ... it was going to be close. I predicted it was all on voter turnout,” Dahlke said, adding that he had expected it to swing in Arndt’s favor if the turnout was low. “It is what it is, and I congratulate him on victory.”
With 225 voters casting ballots out of about 1,650 residents, turnout didn't top 14%, according to Mergen. Dahlke said he was disappointed and frustrated with the “pretty poor showing," but "it’s just part of the business.”
Now, he's happy for Arndt and looking forward to spending more time with his wife and grandchildren, Dahlke said. He doesn't currently have any plans to run for public office again, but left the possibility open for the future.
After almost 15 years in West Baraboo government, “it’s been just a wonderful experience and a pleasure to serve,” he said.
Arndt also ran for, and won, his current trustee position Tuesday, earning 141 votes. Since he can’t hold both at the same time, the vacant trustee seat will be filled either by appointment or special election, Mergen said, noting that he is waiting on legal counsel to advise him on next steps.
Once Arndt takes office April 20, he said his priority will be working with village department heads and other staff to further their education and figure out how to make things run smoother than they do now. His term will be two years.
“We have an awesome staff, and I’m just excited about hitting the ground running here and see what I can do to help them out,” Arndt said.
