West Baraboo president-elect wins by one vote, 'excited to hit the ground running'

“I’m good with the results. I knew ... it was going to be close. I predicted it was all on voter turnout,” Dahlke said, adding that he had expected it to swing in Arndt’s favor if the turnout was low. “It is what it is, and I congratulate him on victory.”

With 225 voters casting ballots out of about 1,650 residents, turnout didn't top 14%, according to Mergen. Dahlke said he was disappointed and frustrated with the “pretty poor showing," but "it’s just part of the business.”

Now, he's happy for Arndt and looking forward to spending more time with his wife and grandchildren, Dahlke said. He doesn't currently have any plans to run for public office again, but left the possibility open for the future.

After almost 15 years in West Baraboo government, “it’s been just a wonderful experience and a pleasure to serve,” he said.

Arndt also ran for, and won, his current trustee position Tuesday, earning 141 votes. Since he can’t hold both at the same time, the vacant trustee seat will be filled either by appointment or special election, Mergen said, noting that he is waiting on legal counsel to advise him on next steps.