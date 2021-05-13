West Baraboo seeking public input on Village Forest park plans

The West Baraboo Village Forest is open for hikers, with newly accessible trails and towering red pines, as the village seeks public input on potential uses and future development there.
Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen said the village purchased the forest property just north of the Baraboo DMV — known as the “school forest” or “city forest” — for $133,000 from the city of Baraboo in February 2018. It spans more than 30 acres mostly to the east of County Highway BD but also extending to the highway’s west, according to Sauk County land records.
“People are really excited about it, and the village is super excited to develop it and looking forward to adding another park to the village of West Baraboo,” Mergen said.
The deed restricts future use of the property “to recreational and park purposes,” but that leaves many possibilities on the table. Mergen said some of the ideas he’s heard from community and board members include creating a pavilion and bathrooms in the current prairie space, installing outdoor fitness equipment, developing off-road bicycle paths, creating a sledding hill or keeping it the way it is for hiking.
This year, the village board contracted with MSA Professional Services to develop a master plan for the forest property and update its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, covering all of the village’s park spaces, for an estimated $29,000, Mergen said. Those phases should be done by August. The village is conducting a community survey to address both projects and can be accessed by anyone online at surveymonkey.com/r/WestBarabooParks through June 4 or by picking up a paper copy at Village Hall.
Previously used by the Baraboo School District, Mergen said half a mile of hiking trails existed on the land prior to the village acquiring it.
Public Works Director Jeremiah Conley said the village started doing “minimal work” in March, cutting brush and removing trees to open up an entrance area at the end of Zajak Drive. Workers extended the road with gravel by about 40 feet to create a parking area, made an additional trail and cleared two paths, access points that connect the old loop trail to the prairie off of Zajak, Conley said. Throughout it all, he said they’ve been trying to preserve the red pine trees. The trails are ready for use, but not completed.
“What we did was open it up for the public to give them an opportunity to give their input on future development there,” he said.
Another access point leads into the forest from Terrytown Road, across from a cemetery, but Conley said people shouldn’t park on the road.
He said many people have been visiting the forest.
“I’ve seen quite a bit of people out there,” Conley said. “It seems that they enjoy the space there, the trails and then the openings that the village created at the end of Zajak Drive.”
Members of the public will have multiple opportunities, including the survey and public meetings this summer and fall, to give input and influence how the space can be used in the future. Mergen said by default the village’s general park rules apply to the village forest at this time, meaning no pets and no bicycles are allowed, but that could change through the design and development process. A public information meeting will be held in the fourth week of June to share the survey results and preliminary concept designs; details will be posted to the village website when finalized.
Costs to develop and maintain the forest park are unknown until the land use has been determined. Village officials hope to receive grant funding to cover most of the development costs, according to Mergen. A potential help for that is their goal to incorporate the forest into the Ice Age Trail, which intersects with the nearby University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, and upcoming planning for the Great Sauk Trail, he said.
He said the forest has the potential to be a unique park.
“Within the Baraboo area, we don’t really have a lot of spaces that are natural wooded spaces for foot traffic,” Mergen said. “We’ve got a lot of really nice playgrounds and outdoor recreation, but this is the first time that I think a space like this and a space of this size has been available, where there are just things that are options here that wouldn’t be options in smaller, urban parks.”
“It’s just a really big, beautiful space,” he said.
For more information on the survey, contact Mergen at 608-356-2516.
