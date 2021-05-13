West Baraboo seeking public input on Village Forest park plans

Public input survey

The Village of West Baraboo is conducting a survey to gather feedback for development of a master plan for the Village Forest park property and to update its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Residents and non-residents can take the survey online through June 4 at surveymonkey.com/r/WestBarabooParks.

Online responses are preferred, but paper copies are also available at Village Hall. For more information contact Owen Mergen, village clerk/treasurer, at 608-356-2516.