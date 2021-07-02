West Baraboo village residents worried about potential bike trails, pump tracks at forest

A petition driven by non-residents has some West Baraboo village residents concerned about the potential future development of the village’s newest park property.
Formerly known as the “school forest,” the West Baraboo Village Forest spans more than 30 acres, mostly to the east of County Highway BD/West Pine Street, south of Terrytown Road, but also extending to the highway’s west. Mark Paschen has lived directly adjacent to the forest since 1988 and said he’d like to see it mostly maintained for walking.
“I’ve literally walked through there for the last 20 years, and nothing has changed,” Paschen said Friday. “All the natural beauty is still there -- it’s a beautiful forest -- and it would really be a shame to have those paths developed more.”
The village, which purchased the property in 2018, is working with MSA Professional Services to develop a master plan for it and update the village’s overall park plans. They presented the results of a community survey and preliminary concept plans in two virtual open house meetings June 24.
Concept plans
Dan Williams, a senior landscape architect with MSA, developed two possible forest plans based off of the survey results.
The first, Concept A, featured a pond, multiple looped walking trails, an off-road bike trail or pump track, 39 parking stalls and a multi-use trail through the northeast corner of the forest that could connect to the Great Sauk Trail. Williams said a pump track -- a bumpy, curvy track made for bicyclists -- could be a “middle ground” between those wanting mountain bike trails and residents wanting just walking trails. It would also be one of the first in this part of the state, he said, which would be “a definite draw.”
Concept B also featured a Great Sauk Trail connection, but it cut directly through the forest, crossed over West Pine Street via bridge and curved through the west portion of the property. It had looped walking trails, 62 parking stalls, a wetland area to capture runoff and a 1-mile loop mountain bike trail cutting into the pine forest. Williams said mountain bike trails in Dane County range from 3.3-10.5 miles long.
“The potential problem with the mountain bike system on this site is to get to that three-, three-and-a-half-, four-mile trail system, (is) it would basically use the whole forest to do that,” Williams said.
Both concept plans included the addition of two shelters, one with restrooms, and a playground near the entrance from Zajak Road, as well as a trailhead that could connect the forest to the national Ice Age Trail and present opportunities for the village to receive federal funds or other grant money, he said.
In an email to the News Republic, Village Clerk/Treasurer Owen Mergen noted the project is still in its early stages and the concept plans are preliminary.
“The intention of the concept maps is to get people talking and have something more tangible to help create a productive conversation,” he said.
According to the MSA presentation, a design review meeting with Public Works and the village Plan Commission will be held in the fourth week of July and another meeting will be held in the second week of August, this time with the village board. The planning process is expected to be completed by the third week of August.
Survey results
Conducted by the village through early June, the survey found village residents largely value natural areas and walking trails and wanted to see more of that at the forest, MSA reported at the meeting. However, non-residents were partial toward installing a mountain bike trail.
Roughly one-third of the 130 responses came from village residents, one-third from city of Baraboo residents and one-third from elsewhere.
More than 50% of non-residents chose off-road mountain biking trails as among their top desired amenities for the forest, compared to just over 10% of residents, according to the survey highlights.
Public input
Several residents told the News Republic they’re worried about the prospect of the forest being over-developed, particularly with mountain bike trails.
“To have those bike paths zigzagging through the forest would just destroy all the serenity there and just disrupt all the natural wildlife that lives there,” Paschen said.
The village received six emails or letters from village residents prior to the open house last week, according to records the village released to the News Republic and one letter a resident sent directly to the paper. All six were against adding bike trails and other developments they argued would make the area less peaceful, be expensive to maintain and/or harm the natural wildlife.
Only one other person contacted the village directly: Gary Reuter, a city of Baraboo resident, who described himself in a March 12 email as a “mountain bike enthusiast” and coach of the Eagles Mountain Bike Team, which he said consisted last year of about 40 children between sixth and 12th grade from Wisconsin Heights, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo.
“One of our main hurdles is finding places to practice and currently we struggle to find space in Baraboo,” Reuter wrote.
He suggested at the time creating dedicated bike trails in the Village Forest. According to his email, he and another coach started a petition “to generate interest” in the idea, which was available both online and on paper at Wildside Action Sports in Baraboo. As of April 7, the Change.org petition had garnered 422 signatures and the paper copy had 40, Reuter said.
“I think there is a real need for space in the Baraboo Area and I see the village forest space as being a possible opportunity to add some much needed safe space to ride,” he said.
But locals like Warren Mohar and Elise Patton warned about what could be lost if that happened. Mohar, a retired civil engineer, asked the village to protect the area’s kettle -- a land feature created by a glacier -- which he said “contains the only remnant of the native ecosystem in the park.”
“A trail through the center would eliminate a substantial portion of the native vegetation and promote the incursion of garlic mustard into the area,” Mohar said.
A fishing pond, he said, would be too expensive to maintain at the property.
Patton, a retired public school teacher who has lived in West Baraboo since 1979, said she remembered taking students to the forest property on science-related field trips. She asked the village not to disturb the glacial kettle, as “far too many of these glacial features have been destroyed by development.” Mountain biking would be detrimental to the landscape and people who want to enjoy nature, she said.
Mohar’s wife, Linda, told the News Republic her desire is for the village to develop the property for locals. She also pointed to alternative bike trails at Devil’s Lake and Mirror Lake state parks.
Paschen said he’s fine with adding shelters, which would be an additional source of revenue for the village, and playground equipment, but he thinks it would be dangerous to have hikers and bikers using the same small space together. He suggested the village use the forest portion to the west side of the highway for a pump track or bike trails, rather than the portion off of Zajak.
“It’s a no-brainer. Have those bike trails on the other side of the highway and everybody’s going to be happy,” he said.
He and his neighbors are “pretty much on the same page,” he said. “We all feel the same way about the bikers. We are not against biking at all, but to have them wreck the woods … We really hope that they listen to the residents.”
