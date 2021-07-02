West Baraboo village residents worried about potential bike trails, pump tracks at forest

Public input

Several residents told the News Republic they’re worried about the prospect of the forest being over-developed, particularly with mountain bike trails.

“To have those bike paths zigzagging through the forest would just destroy all the serenity there and just disrupt all the natural wildlife that lives there,” Paschen said.

The village received six emails or letters from village residents prior to the open house last week, according to records the village released to the News Republic and one letter a resident sent directly to the paper. All six were against adding bike trails and other developments they argued would make the area less peaceful, be expensive to maintain and/or harm the natural wildlife.

Only one other person contacted the village directly: Gary Reuter, a city of Baraboo resident, who described himself in a March 12 email as a “mountain bike enthusiast” and coach of the Eagles Mountain Bike Team, which he said consisted last year of about 40 children between sixth and 12th grade from Wisconsin Heights, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo.

“One of our main hurdles is finding places to practice and currently we struggle to find space in Baraboo,” Reuter wrote.