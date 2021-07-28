Wisconsin Dells accepts over $369,000 bid for remaining portion of Fitzgerald Road project

Wisconsin Dells city leaders awarded bids to complete the second phase of the Trout/Fitzgerald Road project.

The common council unanimously approved to award a $369,426 contract to A-1 Excavating Inc. to complete improvements to Fitzgerald Road and County Highway H intersection improvements at its July 19 meeting.

Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen said the city will receive a $132,000 community development block grant for the project. He said work is expected on that portion of the project to begin after Labor Day. The entire mile-long project is expected to begin in August and wrap up in summer 2022, he said.

He said project limits will run about 400 to 450 feet, from the Highway 13 intersection to 100 feet past Fitzgerald Road and will connect to the remaining project that will be conducted on Fitzgerald Road. Storm water, multi-use path and improvements to the road way will be completed as a part of the project, Tollaksen said.