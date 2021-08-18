Wisconsin Dells allocated $313,000 in COVID-19 federal stimulus

Wisconsin Dells could receive more federal COVID-19 stimulus money than expected and has already received its first allocation of the funds.
The city of Wisconsin Dells will be allocated a total of over $313,000 in COVID-19 money, according to city documents from the August 16 finance committee meeting. Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said the city received its first allocation of $156,584.16. She said the allocation will be split over a two year period, with the city expected to receive the other half in 2022.
In April, Wisconsin Dells was eligible to receive $295,761 in federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in March. The plan allocates $1.9 trillion to individuals, businesses and municipalities as a stimulus to combat economic issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials now have to decide how to use the funds. Wisconsin Dells officials are looking to use $105,136 in its 2021 allocation to replace lost premier resort tax money from 2020, when the local tourism industry grinded to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions keeping people at home. The city experienced a 23% loss in premier resort tax funds last year.
Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% of sales tax in the city. The revenue collected through the tax pays for infrastructure expenses, which include roads, bridges, equipment, vehicles, and facilities related to infrastructure.
A total of $1.1 million in premier resort tax funds was saved with Wisconsin Dells not investing in many projects in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to Terry and city documents. Wisconsin Dells is estimated to carry over $962,000 at years end in 2021 with the resumption of many projects and normal activities.
Terry also requested to use the latest allocation to help pay over $51,000 in other COVID-19 related expenses. She recommended to set aside $60,000 of the funds to invest in Wisconsin Dells façade improvement grant to help businesses. The matching grant helps businesses make exterior improvements building façade improvements as well as install signage as a way to give back to the local businesses. Additional information on the program is on the city of Wisconsin Dells website on its economic development resources tab.
The committee discussed if it was the best way to use the funds but decided to hold off on making a decision and save it for its September meeting. Any decision on how the funds could be spent must be first recommended by the finance committee before it goes to the common council for consideration.
