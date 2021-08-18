Wisconsin Dells allocated $313,000 in COVID-19 federal stimulus

Terry also requested to use the latest allocation to help pay over $51,000 in other COVID-19 related expenses. She recommended to set aside $60,000 of the funds to invest in Wisconsin Dells façade improvement grant to help businesses. The matching grant helps businesses make exterior improvements building façade improvements as well as install signage as a way to give back to the local businesses. Additional information on the program is on the city of Wisconsin Dells website on its economic development resources tab.

The committee discussed if it was the best way to use the funds but decided to hold off on making a decision and save it for its September meeting. Any decision on how the funds could be spent must be first recommended by the finance committee before it goes to the common council for consideration.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.