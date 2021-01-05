Wisconsin Dells amends site plan, agreement with condominium project

“It’s really more just cleaning things up and just making modification to the way they are going to line up the buildings,” Mason said.

According to the original developer’s agreement listed on the city’s website, the document giving the green light to the project was approved in 2004 to bring six units, each with one-story buildings to the Dells. Each building will contain two units along with a two-car garage.

Two units of the six have been built. Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said Jan. 4 there isn’t a set date on the completion of the remaining condominiums and he didn’t know when or if it would finish construction.

“If they do, then we supported the changes they asked for,” he said.

Kilbourn dam lighting

The council said it’s on board with a plan for a proposed seasonal lighting display at the Kilbourn Dam.

According to the meeting minutes, the council approved to support the potential installation of color changing LED lights at the Kilbourn Dam. According to the resolution, the installation, power and replacement of the lights at the dam is in partnership with Alliant Energy.