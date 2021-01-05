Wisconsin Dells amends site plan, agreement with condominium project

Wisconsin Dells city officials amended an agreement to reflect changes in plans for additional condominiums on Pioneer Drive from a project approved almost two decades ago.
According to the meeting minutes on the city’s website, the common council unanimously approved the site plan application submitted by ARI Property Management Group to reconfigure the four two-family units that have yet to be built. Changes were also made to the original development agreement with Kilbourn Prairie Homeowner’s Association to reflect the site plan's changes and clarify the legal description of the plat. The item was approved at the council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Zoning Administrator and Building Inspector Kheli Mason said Jan. 4 that the amendments to the site plan changes the layout of the condos from a half moon shaped around a cul-de-sac to a straight road on Pioneer Drive to the east, with two units on each side of one street. According to the site plan application on the city’s website, the configuration of the unbuilt units is being updated to create a “larger continuous green space common area.”
Mason said amendments to the developer’s agreement were also to fix language to correct an error in the original agreement and the site plan with the position of the lot lines for the plat. The amendments to the developer's agreement were approved with the following contingencies: the applicant provides documentation clarifying the legal description of the plat and to include the lands to the centerline of the road and provide documentation the right of way is dedicated to the public.
“It’s really more just cleaning things up and just making modification to the way they are going to line up the buildings,” Mason said.
According to the original developer’s agreement listed on the city’s website, the document giving the green light to the project was approved in 2004 to bring six units, each with one-story buildings to the Dells. Each building will contain two units along with a two-car garage.
Two units of the six have been built. Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said Jan. 4 there isn’t a set date on the completion of the remaining condominiums and he didn’t know when or if it would finish construction.
“If they do, then we supported the changes they asked for,” he said.
Kilbourn dam lighting
The council said it’s on board with a plan for a proposed seasonal lighting display at the Kilbourn Dam.
According to the meeting minutes, the council approved to support the potential installation of color changing LED lights at the Kilbourn Dam. According to the resolution, the installation, power and replacement of the lights at the dam is in partnership with Alliant Energy.
The conversation of the possible partnership and the annual light display for the holiday season was discussed at previous Business Improvement District committee meetings. The $56,570 project will include a one-time cost commitment of $28,000 from the BID committee, according to documents on the city’s website. The agreement will be for three years and also involves warranty time for the fixtures. The city is hoping to complete the project in 2021.
Other business
The common council also approved to apply and accept funds, if granted, from the community development block grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration for street and storm sewer improvements. The council also approved a task order for $31,500 for MSA Professional Services to prepare the application.
The council unanimously approved an extension for a multi-year agreement with J & M Displays to purchase fireworks displays for 2022 to 2024.
The council approved the low bid of $30,035 for a 2021 Ford F350 Pickup Truck for the Water Department, according to the meeting minutes.
The council approved a land purchase at 731 Elm Street in Columbia County. Wojnicz said the land where the house sits will be used for the city’s planned development of the Elm Street Plaza.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.