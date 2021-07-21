Wisconsin Dells appoints Nicholas Brinker as new police chief

Brinker also hopes to revive the department's community programs, like the "You Are Not Alone Program," where city police department dispatch reaches out to elderly community residents to check on them daily. Another program Brinker said he hopes to restart is the Community Assigned Police Program where each officer is assigned a sector of the city to check on residents. The program was started by Ward, Brinker said. He said the department hasn't had time in recent months to implement the program due to staffing issues.

"We're such a unique community in that we have our residential population but day to day we have so many visitors and all to often I think some of our residents get left on the back burner," Brinker said. "As police officers, we'd be better reaching out to our residents in our community."

Brinker said he wants the public to know the Wisconsin Dells police officers are well trained to serve the public.