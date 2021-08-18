Wisconsin Dells approves agreement with town of Newport for ATV/UTV use of roads

ATV/UTVs will soon be allowed to drive on shared roads between Wisconsin Dells and the town of Newport nearly one year after Wisconsin Dells common council approved an ordinance to allow the measure.

The common council approved a limited intergovernmental cooperation agreement with the town of Newport for ATVs/UTVs on designated roads at its August 16 meeting. The town of Newport recently passed an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV’s to drive on the streets it shares with Wisconsin Dells.

However, operators can’t drive on the roads yet. Signage needs to be installed along the route before any ATV/UTV can drive on the roads. Town officials also need to sign the agreement.

According to the agreement, ATV/UTVs will be allowed to drive within town limits on shared jurisdiction roads with the city of Wisconsin Dells. A total of 2,895 feet on Broadway, 1,820 feet on Vine Street and 1,050 feet of Waubeek Road are listed as routes. The total distance is about over a mile of roads shared between the two jurisdictions.