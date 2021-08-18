Wisconsin Dells approves agreement with town of Newport for ATV/UTV use of roads

ATV/UTVs will soon be allowed to drive on shared roads between Wisconsin Dells and the town of Newport nearly one year after Wisconsin Dells common council approved an ordinance to allow the measure.
The common council approved a limited intergovernmental cooperation agreement with the town of Newport for ATVs/UTVs on designated roads at its August 16 meeting. The town of Newport recently passed an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV’s to drive on the streets it shares with Wisconsin Dells.
However, operators can’t drive on the roads yet. Signage needs to be installed along the route before any ATV/UTV can drive on the roads. Town officials also need to sign the agreement.
According to the agreement, ATV/UTVs will be allowed to drive within town limits on shared jurisdiction roads with the city of Wisconsin Dells. A total of 2,895 feet on Broadway, 1,820 feet on Vine Street and 1,050 feet of Waubeek Road are listed as routes. The total distance is about over a mile of roads shared between the two jurisdictions.
“This is a step in the right direction, we’ll just keep going from there,” Terry Marshall, who serves as second district alderperson, said to the council before the agreement was approved. Marshall said in an interview following the meeting the town of Newport opening the roads allows for those driving an ATV/UTV to access businesses that are shared between the two municipalities and even gain access into the city limits.
Allowing the vehicles to drive on 9th Avenue and River Rd. was also in the original agreement contingent of the town of Dell Prairie opening those roads, since those two streets also overlap with Wisconsin Dells and the town of Newport but the language was removed, Marshall said. Town of Dell Prairie Chairperson, Dan McFarlin, has voiced strong opposition to allowing the vehicles to drive on its roads.
City Attorney Joe Hasler said the original agreement was approved by Wisconsin Dells public works committee in the spring, but the final approval from the common council had to wait until Newport officials passed an ordinance. The ordinance was passed at the town’s July 13 meeting. The ordinance also lists other restrictions within town limits, like no person should operate an ATV/UTV vehicle from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nor operate at a speed greater than 35 miles per hour.
According to the agreement posted on the city’s website, Wisconsin Dells will continue to provide and pay for ordinary and routine repair and maintenance, including snow removal of the designated road segments. The city will also be responsible for unique repairs and maintenance to the operation of ATV/UTVs on the route, including installing signage. The city also agrees to hold harmless and defend the town and its officials from all liability claims should an accident or incident occur. Extra ordinary major repairs and reconstruction, including paving of the designated road segments will be subject of a separate agreement between the city and town.
The measure comes almost one year after Wisconsin Dells city officials approved an ordinance that would open its streets to ATV/UTV access last October and four months after signage was posted in Wisconsin Dells city limits. However, there have been roadblocks with allowing the vehicles to drive on shared roads within the jurisdiction of Wisconsin Dells and needed to obtain permission from the municipality.
Marshall said work is being done with the town of Dell Prairie to come up with a resolution for ATV/UTVs to drive on its shared roads. He said work is also being done with the Department of Transportation to allow for ATV/UTVs to drive on a section of road on Highway 23 in Wisconsin Dells limits, which would need to be dropped from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour for ATV/UTVs to access the road.
“It’s a work in progress,” Marshall said.
Other business
Prior to the council meeting, the city’s finance committee discussed how to allocate $313,168 it is scheduled to receive in federal COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan. The committee did not reach a decision and tabled the item and talk about how to best use the funds at its next meeting.
The council unanimously approved to apply for a Brownfield Site Assessment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The application to apply for funds for improvements to 326 Broadway.
The common council unanimously approved a “Soul of the River” Gallery Supplement addition to the 2003 Riverwalk Easement Agreement for Joseph W. Leute to install and display an outdoor art gallery called “Soul of the River” around the Riverwalk. One item was amended to the agreement to include an escrow fund contain a balance with no less than $25,000 and no more than $79,000. The city can change the amount at any time.
The common council approved a modification agreement with Riverwood Eagle’s Nest LLC.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.