Wisconsin Dells approves creating on-street parking on Race Street, costs split with Kwik Trip

“They are going to be ripping up a segment of the road and per their request they actually want to do a bigger road improvement there,” Terry said. “They don’t want a patch of the road to be improved there so they offered to improve the street.”

The common council also approved updates to its schedule of fees, removing swim lessons with the purchase of individual and family passes. Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem said he discussed the changes with the city’s park and recreation director and said the swim lessons included with the other passes was tough to manage because of the varying sizes of families.

The price will be an “a la carte” option rather than a combined price, according to Terry. Cost for resident individual passes will be $57 and family passes $98. Non-resident individual swim passes will be $73 and non-resident family passes $120. Resident child swim lesson will be $35 per session and non-resident swim lesson will be $45 per session.

Other business

The council unanimously approved an agreement with Special Olympics for the use of the municipal pool to host events and competitions on June 6. An agreement was also approved with Game Day USA for use of the city’s baseball and softball fields.