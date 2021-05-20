Wisconsin Dells approves creating on-street parking on Race Street, costs split with Kwik Trip

Wisconsin Dells could save money with construction of a street parking lot in the right of way on the west side of Race Street.
The common council approved a resolution to create an on street parking lot on Race Street at its May 17 meeting. Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said the cost will be split 50/50 between the city and Kwik Trip. Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen said the move could save the city an estimated $30,000.
Construction of the parking lot will be from Broadway to Wisconsin Avenue, he said. The work will be funded by TIF 3 money.
“Seemed to be a pretty good deal for our public works staff as well as Kwik Trip,” Terry said at the city’s finance meeting.
The finance committee also approved the item at its meeting held prior to the council meeting the same evening. Construction of the Kwik Trip, which was approved last year, is already underway in on Race Street in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The project is near the Cambrian Commons low income apartment construction.
0:30 WATCH NOW: Construction crews work on new affortable housing project on Race Street in Wisconsin Dells May 10 2021
Terry said the on street parking lot was part of another separate agreement with a different business that was postponed due to COVID-19. She said the La Crosse based company talked with Tollaksen and noticed the city anticipated on building the parking lot anyway, so Kwik Trip decided to step in and help.
“They are going to be ripping up a segment of the road and per their request they actually want to do a bigger road improvement there,” Terry said. “They don’t want a patch of the road to be improved there so they offered to improve the street.”
The common council also approved updates to its schedule of fees, removing swim lessons with the purchase of individual and family passes. Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem said he discussed the changes with the city’s park and recreation director and said the swim lessons included with the other passes was tough to manage because of the varying sizes of families.
The price will be an “a la carte” option rather than a combined price, according to Terry. Cost for resident individual passes will be $57 and family passes $98. Non-resident individual swim passes will be $73 and non-resident family passes $120. Resident child swim lesson will be $35 per session and non-resident swim lesson will be $45 per session.
Other business
The council unanimously approved an agreement with Special Olympics for the use of the municipal pool to host events and competitions on June 6. An agreement was also approved with Game Day USA for use of the city’s baseball and softball fields.
The council unanimously approved a conditional use permit to The Vue for construction of a 1,600 square foot deck on the property.
The council unanimously approved a second reading of two ordinances to update a section regarding tattoo and body piercing establishments and public parking. Body piercing and tattoo establishments will be permitted in zoning districts C-2 and C-3 but removed from zoning I-1 district. Parking regulations were also amended to prohibit unauthorized parking without the consent of the owner or lessee of the property.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.