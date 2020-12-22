Wisconsin Dells area offices up for spring 2021 election

Positions for the Wisconsin Dells common council, Lake Delton village board and school boards in the Dells and Reedsburg are up for election this spring.
The first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1. The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
For the common council, the mayor, first district alderperson, second district alderperson and third district alderperson are up for election. Ed Wojnicz currently holds the mayor seat, while Brian Holzem holds the first district alderperson position, Terry Marshall second district and Dan Anchor third district. Each position carries a three-year term.
Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Brown said on Dec. 17, all but Alderperson Brian Holzem has signed declarations to run for office next spring.
In Lake Delton, the village president and three trustee positions are up for office. Currently, John Webb serves as village president while Cary Brandt, Tom Diehl and Joe Eck hold those positions. Each trustee position carries a two-year term.
Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey said in a Dec. 17 email, Diehl is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers, while Brandt has picked his candidacy papers.
For school board, the Area I and Area II representative positions are up for election. The position of Area I is currently held by Bob McClyman, who serves as treasurer. The Area II position is held by current School Board President Dr. Jennifer Gavinski. Both positions carry a three-year term.
Wisconsin Dells Administrative Assistant Brenda Gurgel said Dec. 14 McClyman has filed paperwork to run for office. On Dec. 17, she said Gavinski has turned in her paperwork.
In Reedsburg, board members Neal Pulvermacher and John Laukant have both filed non-candidacy papers, according to Bard Sand, executive assistant to the administrator and the school board.
In the city of Reedsburg, candidates running for school board include incumbent Alice Heckenbach and challenger Leo Almeida. In Area II, Ross Retzlaff is running for the open seat. In Area III, no candidates have filed paperwork as of Dec. 22.
Sand said deadline to file candidacy paperwork is Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5 p.m. For more information, call the School District of Reedsburg at 608-524-2016, ext. 2007.
This year’s spring election is scheduled for April 6.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.