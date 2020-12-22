Wisconsin Dells area offices up for spring 2021 election

Positions for the Wisconsin Dells common council, Lake Delton village board and school boards in the Dells and Reedsburg are up for election this spring.

The first day to circulate nomination papers was Dec. 1. The deadline to file nomination papers is 5 p.m. Jan. 5.

For the common council, the mayor, first district alderperson, second district alderperson and third district alderperson are up for election. Ed Wojnicz currently holds the mayor seat, while Brian Holzem holds the first district alderperson position, Terry Marshall second district and Dan Anchor third district. Each position carries a three-year term.

Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Brown said on Dec. 17, all but Alderperson Brian Holzem has signed declarations to run for office next spring.

In Lake Delton, the village president and three trustee positions are up for office. Currently, John Webb serves as village president while Cary Brandt, Tom Diehl and Joe Eck hold those positions. Each trustee position carries a two-year term.

Clerk/Treasurer Kay Mackesey said in a Dec. 17 email, Diehl is the only candidate to have filed nomination papers, while Brandt has picked his candidacy papers.