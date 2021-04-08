Wisconsin Dells ATV/UTV routes open April 9, certain roads remain off limits

ATV and UTV vehicles will be allowed to operate on Wisconsin Dells roads beginning April 9.

Signage has been posted, meaning it will be legal for ATV/UTVs to officially drive in Wisconsin Dells along the marked roads. The city announced it would open the roads to ATV/UTV use in an April 6 press release. The news comes six months after the ordinance allowing the measure was approved by the common council.

“I think at this time we just want to let everybody know that it’s open and please respect the map and pay attention to the areas that are open and are not open,” said Terry Marshall, an alderperson with the Wisconsin Dells common council. Marshall has been an advocate for opening Wisconsin Dells to ATV/UTV access.

Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz could not be reached for comment on April 6.