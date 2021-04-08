Wisconsin Dells ATV/UTV routes open April 9, certain roads remain off limits

ATV and UTV vehicles will be allowed to operate on Wisconsin Dells roads beginning April 9.
Signage has been posted, meaning it will be legal for ATV/UTVs to officially drive in Wisconsin Dells along the marked roads. The city announced it would open the roads to ATV/UTV use in an April 6 press release. The news comes six months after the ordinance allowing the measure was approved by the common council.
“I think at this time we just want to let everybody know that it’s open and please respect the map and pay attention to the areas that are open and are not open,” said Terry Marshall, an alderperson with the Wisconsin Dells common council. Marshall has been an advocate for opening Wisconsin Dells to ATV/UTV access.
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz could not be reached for comment on April 6.
While routes have been established and ATV/UTVs can drive on places like Trout Road, Broadway, Washington and Oak Street, Wisconsin Dells isn’t fully open and the city is still waiting for approval to access other routes. Shared roads within the town of Newport and town of Dell Prairie are off limits as the city is still working to obtain permission from those municipal governments to use those roads. Other roads, like South Highway 23 and parts of US 12/16, will need approval from the Department of Transportation before operators are permitted to use those routes.
In addition to following state rules and obtaining the proper safety certifications, ATV/UTV operators are not allowed to drive from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Wisconsin Dells. Operators must also not possess any open intoxicant and must have a driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to the ordinance. Those under 18-years-old driving or riding a vehicle must wear a helmet. Wisconsin Dells also maintains the right to close or modify the routes at any time, which could happen during big events that see a lot of traffic in the area like Automotion.
Users can find a map of the approved roads and the newly adopted ordinance, at city hall at 300 La Crosse St. or on the home page of the city’s website at citywd.org.
Lake Delton is also considering whether or not to open its streets to ATV/UTV use on certain roads in the village, including Clara Avenue and Xanadu Road. Wisconsin Dells Parkway has not been proposed as a potential route in Lake Delton. However, Wisconsin Dells Parkway going north off County Road A in Wisconsin Dells is open, according to the map provided by the city of Wisconsin Dells.
Village officials in Lake Delton approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV access on certain roads at its March 22 meeting and it could be reviewed at its scheduled meeting April 12.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.