Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District gives overview of Independence Day events, decides placement for Christmas lights

Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District was given an overview of upcoming events with Independence Day around the corner and made plans for the Christmas season.
Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs gave an overview of the city’s annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July at the committee’s June 16 meeting. The free event kicks off at 4 p.m. in downtown Dells with a mechanical bull, kids pedal pull competition and other activities. Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. in the city lot behind the municipal building at 300 La Crosse St. The rain date is July 5.
Dobbs also gave an overview of summer entertainment, which started June 16 with a performance by Swing Crew. Entertainment will take place at the Riverwalk underneath where the Tree of Light during Christmas. Twelve picnic tables will be available.
The committee discussed plans for the holiday season and got the ball rolling with planning a holiday event at the Riverwalk. The committee unanimously approved to place lights on the High Rock Tree on Broadway with Falling Star Tubes, place lights on another tree on the 100 block and wrap 10 additional trees on Broadway, ten tree trunks at the Riverwalk and the railing from Broadway to River Road Bridge.
The cost is estimated at $41,400. The Tree of Lights will wait for approval until the committee receives a contract from Brite Nights, the same company used last year to decorate the Riverwalk for the holiday season. The committee set aside $65,000 for the Tree of Light at this year’s event, the same amount as last year.
The committee discussed expanding its holiday season series at the Riverwalk held last year, which included the Tree of Light, sponsored trees from area businesses along the Riverwalk and other various holiday activities. Dobbs said the city wants to have the Tree of Light up by Nov. 10 this year so a tree lighting ceremony with various activities along the Riverwalk can take place Nov. 12.
She said the city plans to have the same holiday series as last year with weekly activities, like Santa visits, along the Riverwalk. Details will be released as the date gets closer.
BID Chairperson Tara Anchor said she will discuss with Brite Nights about getting a contract ready to discuss with committee members at a future meeting. The cost to extend the season through Feb. 19 is estimated at $7,500 should the committee decide to keep the Tree of Light longer for other holidays, like Valentine’s Day.
Brite Nights is the same company the city choose last year to install the Tree of Light at the Riverwalk.
Tracy Hameau, owner of Dells House of Jerky, was present at the meeting to ask why the 500 block of Broadway wasn’t considered in the plan to place Christmas lights in the downtown area instead of focusing on the area between the 100 and 300 block. Anchor said the committee has discussed the idea of placing lights further up Broadway, but there is only so much room in the budget at this point.
“We’re trying to start with what we can this year and we did talk about we could move into the 400 and 500 block in year two and three and move onto this every year,” Anchor said.
Anchor said she will look into the possibility of adding lights on the 400 or 500 block of Broadway to the list of spots to install Christmas lights to see if it can be done this year.
