Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District gives overview of Independence Day events, decides placement for Christmas lights

The cost is estimated at $41,400. The Tree of Lights will wait for approval until the committee receives a contract from Brite Nights, the same company used last year to decorate the Riverwalk for the holiday season. The committee set aside $65,000 for the Tree of Light at this year’s event, the same amount as last year.

The committee discussed expanding its holiday season series at the Riverwalk held last year, which included the Tree of Light, sponsored trees from area businesses along the Riverwalk and other various holiday activities. Dobbs said the city wants to have the Tree of Light up by Nov. 10 this year so a tree lighting ceremony with various activities along the Riverwalk can take place Nov. 12.

She said the city plans to have the same holiday series as last year with weekly activities, like Santa visits, along the Riverwalk. Details will be released as the date gets closer.