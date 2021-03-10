Wisconsin Dells commission approves plans for downtown brewery

An outdoor beer garden and brewery could come to fruition in Wisconsin Dells.

The city’s plan commission approved the site plan and conditional use permit for Latte Stone Brewery to set up outdoor seating with food and beverage service at the commission’s March 8 meeting. Also at the meeting, the commission approved plans for a potential amusement park at the lower part of the Wisconsin River. Both items advanced to the common council March 15 for final approval.

The development of Latte Stone Brewery is proposed for 502 and 514 Broadway. The area is the former Trumble lot on the east side of downtown Dells that hosted summer entertainment and the farmers market for the 2019 and 2020 summer seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan and Jennifer DiGiacomo, both Milwaukee residents, plan to move to Wisconsin Dells to start Latte Stone Brewery. According to the public notice, the DiGiacomos want to add a fenced in area with tables and fire pits around the lots that would contain the beer garden to serve beer, wine and soda. Food and beverages would also be served on a deck attached to the building at 514 Broadway. A stage would be constructed for outdoor entertainment. The area is currently zoned C-2 for commercial use.