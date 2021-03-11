Wisconsin Dells commission approves plans for new amusement park

A new amusement park could develop in Wisconsin Dells but it will need further approval from the city and state before construction can start.

The Wisconsin Dells plan commission approved a conditional use permit and site plan for Lower Dells Adventures, LLC to construct the first phase of an outdoor amusement park at its March 8 meeting.

Several conditions were listed in the approval, including all parking areas be paved no later than one year after approval, submission of all railroad access documents, Columbia County approval and permits for holding tanks and wells and submission of all Department of Natural Resources allowable uses, permissions and permits. The expiration of the conditional use permit will be one year from the date of final approval.

The permit and plan will go through further review by the common council at its March 15 meeting, where council members will decide to grant final approval.