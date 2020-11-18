Wisconsin Dells common council adopts $5.7 million budget

Wisconsin Dells' city budget and tax levy will increase slightly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The common council approved to adopt its $5.7 million budget unanimously at its Nov. 17 meeting. The budget will increase 1.51% from last year. The tax levy will slightly increase at 1.2%, or $41,094, for a total levy of $3.4 million. When the 2020 budget was adopted, it was passed at $5.6 million with a tax levy at about $3.4 million. Mayor Ed Wojnicz and Alderperson Mike Freel attended the meeting remotely.

The mill rate per $1,000 of assessed value will be $9.75 for Dells’ residents in Sauk County, $10.32 for Columbia County residents, $8.86 for Adams County and $10.05 for Juneau County. Last year, the city approved a mill rate of $9.63 for Sauk, $10.08 for Columbia County, $10.37 for Adams County and $11.22 for Juneau County.

Finance Director and Administrative Coordinator Karen Terry said the city was allowed a 1.6% increase to meet the expenditure restraint program. The debt levy also decreased from the prior year, she said.

Wojnicz acknowledged the city departments for their work in putting the budget together, especially with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.