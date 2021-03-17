Wisconsin Dells common council approves brewery, recreation park plans

The final step in allowing an outdoor brewery and the first phase of an entertainment recreation park in Wisconsin Dells was granted by the common council.

Council members on March 13 approved the conditional use permit and site plan for Latte Stone Brewing Company to set up a brewery/outdoor beer garden in downtown Dells’ and for Lower Dells Adventures LLC to construct its first phase of its recreation park on Grand Cambrian Drive called The Land of Natura. Both items were approved at the March 8 plan commission meeting.

The brewery was approved with contingencies of all furnishings, including fire pits, tables, chairs, and umbrellas and design details are approved by the Design Review Committee along with all licenses and permits obtained and in good standing. Outdoor entertainment will require submission and approval by the police department. The council also approved its applications for Class B Beer and Class C Wine licenses.