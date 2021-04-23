Wisconsin Dells continues police chief search, hiring process will take 3-4 months

Wisconsin Dells city officials are continuing its search for a new police chief after former chief Jody Ward retired earlier this month.

Ed Henschel, a public management specialist with McMahon Associates, Inc. said the hiring process will take around 3-4 months, a typical timeframe for hiring a police chief. In the meantime, the police department’s second in command, Lt. Perry Mayer, will serve as interim chief until a new hire is chosen. Ward retired April 10 after 32 years with the police department.

Henschel gave a presentation on how the Neenah-based firm will assist the city with the hiring process at Wisconsin Dells personnel committee's April 21 meeting. The firm will work with a search committee appointed by the city to choose a police chief. The search committee consists of seven people, including the four members of the Wisconsin Dells personnel committee and three current and former law enforcement officials from the area, said Wisconsin Dells Personnel Committee Chairperson Ed Wojnicz, who is also the city’s mayor.

The firm will review resumes submitted by candidates and match the qualifications of each candidate with the city’s desired qualifications. Candidates will be narrowed down to around 8-10, then condensed to three to five finalists after interviews are conducted.