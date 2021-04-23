Wisconsin Dells continues police chief search, hiring process will take 3-4 months

Wisconsin Dells city officials are continuing its search for a new police chief after former chief Jody Ward retired earlier this month.
Ed Henschel, a public management specialist with McMahon Associates, Inc. said the hiring process will take around 3-4 months, a typical timeframe for hiring a police chief. In the meantime, the police department’s second in command, Lt. Perry Mayer, will serve as interim chief until a new hire is chosen. Ward retired April 10 after 32 years with the police department.
Henschel gave a presentation on how the Neenah-based firm will assist the city with the hiring process at Wisconsin Dells personnel committee's April 21 meeting. The firm will work with a search committee appointed by the city to choose a police chief. The search committee consists of seven people, including the four members of the Wisconsin Dells personnel committee and three current and former law enforcement officials from the area, said Wisconsin Dells Personnel Committee Chairperson Ed Wojnicz, who is also the city’s mayor.
The firm will review resumes submitted by candidates and match the qualifications of each candidate with the city’s desired qualifications. Candidates will be narrowed down to around 8-10, then condensed to three to five finalists after interviews are conducted.
The common council had originally chosen Public Administration Associates, LLC back in February to assist the city with the hiring process for the police chief position. However, Wojnicz said the firm backed out at the last minute because it didn’t feel adequately staffed to handle the hiring process.
Wojnicz said it is the first time the city has chosen a firm to assist in hiring a new police chief. In the past, the city hired internally for the job. Wojnicz is expecting a broad range of internal and external candidates to apply for the position.
While the firm is offering its advice and guidance with the hiring process, the ultimate decision on hiring a new police chief will be the city’s with the common council having final say.
