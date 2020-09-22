Wisconsin Dells could open city streets to ATV/UTV access

ATV and UTV operation might soon be allowed on city streets in Wisconsin Dells.
The city’s legislative committee discussed the possibility of opening its streets to ATV/UTV access, including busy and high traffic roadways like Broadway and Wisconsin Dells Parkway. A first reading of a proposed ordinance allowing the measure was approved by the legislative committee and later the council at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The ordinance will go through further review by city officials to work out additional details and further regulations before it is presented for a second reading and potential final approval at a later meeting. Alderperson Brian Holzem said he would like to see a map of the proposed routes in the city.
According to the proposed ordinance, the maximum speed limit would be 35 miles per hour. Operators must not have possession of an open intoxicant while in operation, must possess a driver’s license and have insurance. The time of non-operation on city streets was adjusted in the original ordinance from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the suggestion of the police chief for safety reasons to eliminate traffic on the road. These regulations would be on top of any state rules regarding vehicle use.
The ordinance also states the city has the right to close or modify routes at any time, which City Attorney Joe Hasler said could be used to restrict routes to limit traffic for events, like Wo-Zha-Wa.
The proposed city routes listed in the ordinance include seven potential highways for ATV/UTV access, including along Broadway Street, Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Vine Street. The city could also designate routes where ATV/UTV access is not allowed.
Currently, ATV’s and UTV’s are not allowed within Wisconsin Dells city limits. Several surrounding areas are beginning to allow the measure, like the town of Dellona and the town of Delton. Reedsburg opened up all its streets to ATV/UTV access last year while Mauston did the same in 2017.
Wisconsin Dells residents and members of area ATV/UTV clubs spoke in favor of opening Dells area streets and the benefit of having the roads open to connect more businesses and shops to the nearby trails. Those residents included Brian Landers, former Wisconsin Dells mayor, who is looking into purchasing an ATV to help with yard work and recreation. Through research and talking with other communities that have allowed ATV use, he’s noticed ATV/UTV clubs planning trail rides which he said helps bring in more business to hotels and restaurants.
Dick Fish, a member of Sauk Ridge Runners ATV/UTV club, said 1,000 miles of routes have been established in Sauk County, including Reedsburg, North Freedom, Rock Springs and Plain. He said demographics show more seniors owning ATV's and UTV's. Fish said he’s talked with police officers in other areas that opened up its streets and they've said the problems have been minor. He also spoke in favor of the language written in the ordinance to restrict use.
“You put those on top of the regulations the state has of wearing helmets, seat belts on UTV’s, one passenger on an ATV, so it’s a pretty safe sport,” Fish said.
Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club President Robert Spencer said ATV/UTV use is the fastest growing recreation sport in recent years. The Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club conducts rides on designated routes throughout the area.
“One of our main goals is to support area businesses,” Spencer said of the club rides. Baraboo currently doesn’t allow ATV’s on city streets, Fish said.
Spencer said most club members are critical of others who violate the rules and make sure proper regulations are followed.
“We protect our routes as much as we can, we don’t hesitate turning someone in that will violate the routes because we want to keep them,” Spencer said.
Police Chief Jodi Ward said he has an “open mind” to allowing ATV/UTV access on Dells city streets because a majority of the club members follow the rules as well as the financial benefit to the city. However, he voiced concerns of allowing ATV/UTV access with other heavy summer traffic and parking issues in the Dells. He suggested moving the start time of not allowing ATV/UTV access back by an hour to eliminate traffic issues, especially in the downtown Dells area with many tourists.
“I’m a go for it, thumbs up, outside of six weeks in the summer time where there may be some problems but maybe there won’t be problems,” Ward said. “Maybe that’s something we have to try and alter the ordinance if we have issues with that.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
