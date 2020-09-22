Wisconsin Dells could open city streets to ATV/UTV access

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATV and UTV operation might soon be allowed on city streets in Wisconsin Dells.

The city’s legislative committee discussed the possibility of opening its streets to ATV/UTV access, including busy and high traffic roadways like Broadway and Wisconsin Dells Parkway. A first reading of a proposed ordinance allowing the measure was approved by the legislative committee and later the council at its Sept. 21 meeting.

The ordinance will go through further review by city officials to work out additional details and further regulations before it is presented for a second reading and potential final approval at a later meeting. Alderperson Brian Holzem said he would like to see a map of the proposed routes in the city.

According to the proposed ordinance, the maximum speed limit would be 35 miles per hour. Operators must not have possession of an open intoxicant while in operation, must possess a driver’s license and have insurance. The time of non-operation on city streets was adjusted in the original ordinance from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the suggestion of the police chief for safety reasons to eliminate traffic on the road. These regulations would be on top of any state rules regarding vehicle use.